A bill that would drastically drop property taxes on owner-occupied homes and make Idaho sales taxes the highest in the nation is a trial balloon released only last week. The Legislature should ground it.
Sponsors proposed the bill at the 11th hour just three weeks before the March 25 target date for adjournment.
It would make sweeping changes in the source of revenue used to operate cities, counties and hundreds of local taxing districts. The 41-page bill is too long and complex for legislators and the public to understand, digest and debate on short notice. Its potential consequences are too serious to gloss over.
The bill is intended to address rising property taxes in areas of the state where skyrocketing property values have resulted in higher taxes on existing owner-occupied homes and driven up the cost of entry for new homeowners.
The bill is well-intentioned, but even conservative lawmakers have reservations about its impacts. Twin Falls Republican Linda Wright Hartgen said, “I just have this niggling feeling that it may not be as good as it all looks.”
The bill took mayors, city councils and county boards of commissioners by surprise. No one knows what shifting the source of local government funding and putting the state’s hands firmly on local purse strings would mean.
Major Idaho industries haven’t had time to figure out whether hiking the sales tax from 6% to 7.85% would make them less competitive.
The increase could pose problems for businesses in Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey, the three state-designated resort communities in Blaine County that collect local sales taxes in addition to the state sales tax.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last month that consumer prices had risen 7.5% year-over-year. It was the largest 12-month increase since 1982. Will adding 2% to that increase stall the state’s hot economy?
Legislators should heed the fog around this bill, drive slowly and refuse to rush it.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Seems like the state legislators don't understand the connection between local budgets, property values and property taxes. Taxing entities are limited to an increase in the amount they get from property taxes by 3% per year regardless of property values, so a skyrocketing value doesn't directly mean skyrocketing property taxes. If they want property tax relief, they should increase the homeowner's deduction and pin it to inflation. Simple. Then businesses, second home owners and landlords would bear more of the property tax burden since they wouldn't get the deduction.
The IME’s real issue with this appears to be that it could interfere with the ability of the CIty of Ketchum to raise sales taxes on locals all by itself with the proposed increase in LOT. Nowhere do they mention that property tax bills cannot increase by more that 3% in a year, regardless of the property value assessment. This is the same IME that wants more spending on education (as do I)—where do they see that funding come from?
