Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo voted against the interests of Idahoans when they opposed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed by the U.S. Senate on Sunday.

The IRA survived a party-line vote. It would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, invest nearly $400 billion to battle climate change, renew health insurance subsidies and impose a 15% minimum tax on corporations that make more than $1 billion a year.

Both Republican senators assailed the bill as is customary when Republicans clash with Democrats by calling it a tax and spend bill. The characterization belittled a measure with major benefits for the nation.

