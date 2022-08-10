Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo voted against the interests of Idahoans when they opposed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed by the U.S. Senate on Sunday.
The IRA survived a party-line vote. It would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, invest nearly $400 billion to battle climate change, renew health insurance subsidies and impose a 15% minimum tax on corporations that make more than $1 billion a year.
Both Republican senators assailed the bill as is customary when Republicans clash with Democrats by calling it a tax and spend bill. The characterization belittled a measure with major benefits for the nation.
Crapo alleged it will lead to higher prices and taxes. Risch said it would do nothing to tame inflation.
Nobel laureate in economics Joseph Stiglitz contradicted their math in a piece he penned for Project Syndicate. It’s astonishing that the two lawyer-senators would pit their puny expertise against the master of the dismal science. It’s like weekend park players pretending that their game is better than LeBron James.
Their overconfidence verged on the shameful.
Risch alleged that allowing the federal government to negotiate prices with drug companies would stop development of over 300 life-saving treatments. He failed to mention that lower drug prices will save lives now, not in 10 years.
While he deplored the reduction in drug company revenues, Risch joined Crapo in voting to remove a $35 per month price cap on insulin for private-pay patients. Only seniors on Medicare will see a cap.
The IRA’s tax incentives would help Americans purchase climate-friendly electric cars and trucks. This may help bring down the staggering oil prices driving inflation by reducing demand for oil.
Idaho’s senators stuck with the rest of their party and voted to do nothing to keep climate, inflation and health-care costs from crushing Idahoans.
Idaho’s congressmen have a chance to outdo its misinformed senators when the House takes up the IRA.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
While Senators Risch and Crapo have won the support of Idahoans for many years, they continue to vote against the interests of their constituents. they remain spiteful of any Democratic "win", so the people of Idaho suffer. They are among the 11 Senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans. They insist on every piece of legislation being perfect before they grace us with their vote. We can chose to elect common sense legislators at the Federal and State level that will work for the interests of most Idahoans.
