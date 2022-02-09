Blaine County and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game need to up their game to educate homeowners, homeowners associations and landscape workers about the yew, an ornamental plant that poisons and kills big game.
When they find the sources of the yew plants that last month killed eight elk and one moose, the county should cite the property owners for violating a county ordinance that prohibits selling, planting or possessing yew plants.
Violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor and can result in a fine of up to $1,000, jail time up to 6 months, or both.
Getting the yew out shouldn’t be that hard. However, it’s now clear that it will take more than just banning varieties of the plant to prevent more big game from dying needlessly.
Humans, our homes and our activities now occupy nearly every acre of the Wood River Valley and its side canyons that once served as safe wintering grounds for big game. No more.
Elk, deer and moose now have very few places to find water and to graze that do not require them to navigate the state highway, subdivision roads, golf courses, backyards, fences and domestic pets.
The county made headlines in 2016 when it banned three popular ornamental yew varieties after 20 elk died. They are not native to North America, but their evergreen stalks with red berries became popular with gardeners even though they are some of the most poisonous plants in the world for humans, horses, cattle, antelope, dogs and cats.
The county and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game would do well to undertake an annual education campaign that should consist of notifying property owners, homeowners associations and gardening companies that yew is poisonous and must be removed. They can accomplish this through multi-channel advertising campaigns.
Yes, this will cost money, but they can afford it. It is a price we must pay to stop poisoning wildlife in historic wintering grounds where they seek to survive the cold and snow.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
The County has done everything you’ve talked about including reaching out to individual homeowners and HOAs which you would know if you attended any of their Commissioner meetings. They have made more of an effort than any of the Cities with ordinances.
