Ice is a slippery subject. It is the dirty little secret of ski towns whose glistening snow-globe landscapes obscure its hidden danger.

Ice is worse than no-see-ums in the tropics, those pesky flying insects that leave tiny welts on the arms and ankles of victims in what looks like a blue-water paradise. A single slip can leave victims with sprains, fractures and serious head injuries.

Winter’s continuous cycle of snowing, freezing, melting and refreezing leaves a frictionless surface on streets and sidewalks for months at a time. However, unlike potholes and pitted sidewalks, ice gets little or no official recognition from Idaho ski towns unless it is located in an intersection. Then, cities go all out and lay down carpets of sand to reduce the danger of vehicle collisions.

