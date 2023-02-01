Ice is a slippery subject. It is the dirty little secret of ski towns whose glistening snow-globe landscapes obscure its hidden danger.
Ice is worse than no-see-ums in the tropics, those pesky flying insects that leave tiny welts on the arms and ankles of victims in what looks like a blue-water paradise. A single slip can leave victims with sprains, fractures and serious head injuries.
Winter’s continuous cycle of snowing, freezing, melting and refreezing leaves a frictionless surface on streets and sidewalks for months at a time. However, unlike potholes and pitted sidewalks, ice gets little or no official recognition from Idaho ski towns unless it is located in an intersection. Then, cities go all out and lay down carpets of sand to reduce the danger of vehicle collisions.
Pedestrians get no such help.
Seasoned mountain residents use slip-resistant rubber soles, attachable ice grips like Yaktrax, microspikes and specially designed boots to avoid falls. They are also skilled practitioners of the flat-footed duck walk that is helpful whenever the presence of friction is in doubt.
Nonetheless, everyone who spends time in a mountain town eventually will take a header. The chance of doing so could be greatly reduced if the cities treated sidewalks the same as the travel lanes of city streets.
For decades, ski towns have regarded the idea of sanding sidewalks and other public areas as ludicrous because pedestrians are the same people who strap on skis and snowboards and willingly whiz down mountain slopes. It’s a lame excuse.
Sun Valley area cities are winter-sports centers. They spend heavily and go to great lengths to invite the world to come here, spend money and enjoy the experience. Then, they leave visitors and residents to fend for themselves on icy walkways and streets.
Cities already require businesses to clear snow from the public sidewalks around them. They should also require businesses to sand them.
The cities also should sand public parking areas located on-street and off. They should treat people at least as well as they treat cars and trucks.
No one should have to risk life and limb for the “privilege” of walking in a beautiful ski town.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In