To insist that the sun orbits the Earth doesn’t make it a fact. Yet, flying in the face of facts has become a common practice in Idaho politics and is threatening to inflict more damage on the state’s universities.
Idaho’s legislative committee chairs must start to bring the gavel down on belligerent and bullying allegations that state universities indoctrinate students and wrongly teach “critical race theory”—a subject that has no definition and is not listed in college course catalogs.
The mere suspicion of what self-appointed inquisitors characterize as some type of educational heresy led last year’s Legislature to cut $2.5 million from state university budgets.
That wasn’t enough for the inquisitors. In December 2021, Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman alleged on the foundation’s web site that the universities and the State Board of Education hadn’t done enough and that the “social justice-obsessed schools” should have something worse than “hell to pay,” and that they “have it coming.”
Last week, the University of Idaho issued an investigative report by a highly regarded Boise law firm that reviewed the IFF’s allegations about the university’s practices and found no basis for its allegations. The same law firm did a similar investigation for Boise State University last spring that resulted in a similar conclusion.
Even so, Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, last week repeatedly asked BSU President Marlene Tromp what steps were taken to reduce “wasteful spending” on social justice programs.
More than 400 years ago, the Catholic Church harangued and tried Italian astronomer Galileo for the heretical view that the Earth revolves around the sun.
Idaho’s leaders should stop the baseless vilification of its universities before it becomes a shameful Galileo moment in state history.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In