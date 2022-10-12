Ontario, Ore., which lies just 57 miles and one hour from Boise, has a dozen stores that sell cannabis products. Anyone who thinks that Idaho is cannabis-free or that it should try to remain so is breathing thin air.

Idaho is just one of the remaining handful of states in which possession of marijuana is entirely illegal. Idaho and Wyoming are two holdouts now surrounded by states in which the leaf is fully legal or legal for medical use.

When President Biden announced last week that he would pardon thousands of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, the reactions of Idaho’s two main candidates for governor differed starkly.

