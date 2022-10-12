Ontario, Ore., which lies just 57 miles and one hour from Boise, has a dozen stores that sell cannabis products. Anyone who thinks that Idaho is cannabis-free or that it should try to remain so is breathing thin air.
Idaho is just one of the remaining handful of states in which possession of marijuana is entirely illegal. Idaho and Wyoming are two holdouts now surrounded by states in which the leaf is fully legal or legal for medical use.
When President Biden announced last week that he would pardon thousands of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, the reactions of Idaho’s two main candidates for governor differed starkly.
Incumbent Gov. Brad Little picked up the outrage microphone to denounce the move as a “bad precedent.” Precedent to what? The old fear of “reefer madness” that has failed to materialize in any state where it’s legal? The fear that buying marijuana legally will put buyers in contact with drug pushers?
Democratic challenger Stephen Heidt, a veteran who is retired from his job as a teacher in the state prison, welcomed the announcement. He said that criminal penalties disproportionately impact people of color and “clog our prisons with otherwise law-abiding citizens.”
Little is on yesterday’s train, a political puppet for the views of the extreme right.
Idaho has become an island where a different kind of reefer madness exists. Its Catch 22 law prohibiting cannabis possession has law enforcement officers and county prosecutors demurring when it comes to enforcement and judges handing out slaps on the wrist to offenders. Respect for this law is almost nowhere to be found.
Cannabis is legal in Washington, Oregon, California and Montana. Even conservative Utah has approved medical use. It’s a sure bet that the “illegal” substance is being transported to and through Idaho every day.
In the 1960s, the dangers of recreational cannabis use were overblown and punishments set for mere possession were excessive.
Idaho leaders should view legalization as an opportunity to concentrate on getting truly lethal drugs off the street and rehabilitating users. They should face the facts and wake up to reality.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Check the tax revenue in states that have legalized. Colorado recently went over a billion dollars. Idaho legislators would rather fight a culture war than do anything that would improve the lives of Idahoans.
"Ontario, Ore., which lies just 57 miles and one hour from Boise, has a dozen stores that sell cannabis products." and their parking lots are full of Idaho plates.
Eastern Oregon is far-right Bundy country yet there are Pot shop all along the border with Idaho. Fact is that Idaho has plenty of weed. Don't forget Jackpot Nevada.
