The Hailey City Council last week delayed a hearing on a preliminary plat for a high-density development in Woodside while it negotiates with the developer.
The city is seeking a ban on short-term rentals in the development through the use of private legal covenants, conditions and restrictions known as CC&Rs that may be imposed by the developer. This is an idea whose time has come.
A preliminary plat of a new development is the point where changes can be made most easily, and the public can have the most influence. It is the perfect point for negotiations to begin.
In the delay, the council recognized that development of new units likely to be owned or rented by part-time residents will do nothing to alleviate the workforce housing shortage that is hampering local business operations.
Ordinarily, the free market would gear up to increase the supply of housing to meet local demand. However, in mountain resorts the demand for housing is not just local. It is global and insatiable.
The pandemic brought quarantines. The companies that could do so allowed employees to work from home. Teleconferencing and private networking technology made it possible for workers to work from anywhere.
So, families fled cities and poured into mountain resorts with easy access to outdoor recreation. They paid short-term rental prices long-term and drove up prices on what little long-term housing existed.
The local housing shortage isn’t something that will pass. It has gotten worse every year for 30 years while public officials ignored it.
Short-term rental apps like AirBnB have put the lid on a pressure cooker that came with no release valve. Migration to the mountains increased the pressure.
Hailey’s effort to find a way to balance the legal scales for long-term workforce housing could be an important step in designing a new valve to ease the pressure.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
