The state of Idaho spends millions to market itself as a great state to visit and in which to do business. Every year, it asks people to come here.
It’s time to spend some of that money to convince some people to stay home, especially people with the idea that Idaho has the welcome mat out for white supremacists.
They are woefully misinformed.
State marketing campaigns tout natural wonders, opportunities for outdoor adventures, events, the workforce and business environment. Idaho should expand its repertoire to describe the welcoming live-and-let-live attitudes of most residents.
Sunday morning’s news delivered the latest blow to the state’s reputation with headlines that described the arrest of 31 members of a white nationalist group in Coeur d’Alene. They had traveled there to disrupt a Pride event.
Just one of those arrested and charged with conspiracy to riot claimed to live in Idaho. The rest, whose faces were hidden by white balaclavas, were from Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon and Virginia, according to news reports.
Even so, that won’t matter. What most people will remember is that the arrests happened in Idaho.
The group had a detailed seven-page plan that anticipated “an appropriate amount of confrontational dynamic.” Members came prepared for that dynamic with shin guards and shields.
A citizen’s call foiled the plan by alerting police to a rental truck that carried the group. That citizen deserves Idaho’s thanks.
Idaho must use every means it has, including paid marketing, to push back against the idea that it is a racist state, an idea that has persisted since another out-of-stater established a now-defunct Neo-Nazi compound in the Panhandle in 1974.
The governor should task every state agency to put out the strong message that Idaho will not tolerate hate and racism in any form in any town.
Idaho must take action to erase the stain on its reputation. Ignoring it, sitting passively and allowing others to write the state’s story won’t convince racist thugs to stay away.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
The "comment" by C'monsenescence (sic) this morning (see below) confirms that he missed his dose of anti-dementia medication yet again. To his caretaker: I recommend doubling up on his daily regime of donepezil, rivastigmine and galantamine...IF there is enough brain matter left to respond to the medicine, given the extended period of cerebral atrophy he has obviously experienced..
Note to the in-house caretaker of C’monsenescence (sic):
You might want to check that blister on your patient’s index finger, a result of his fervently poking away on his germ-infested computer keyboard. That blister is looking nasty and it might go septic. Maybe ration his time on the keyboard, too. It is clearly exacerbating his cognitive decline.
Lastly, giving him a firm (medicinal) tap on the head with a ball peen hammer three times a day could do wonders. I know it sounds extreme but it’s for his own good…as you know, this is the last ditch palliative before resorting to a lobotomy.
Here's another idea. Let's spend our marketing dollars to promote the violent racist thugs of BLM and Antifa in our neighboring states of Oregon, Washington and California. That way, all the lefties that are scared of our supposed white supremacist Idaho citizens can have a "safe space" to move to. Bye bye.
GARBAGE !!!!!
