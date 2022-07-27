Ketchum’s trial balloon proposing the conversion of Forest Service Park into worker housing is a what’s-wrong-with-this-picture proposal.
Last year, the city rushed into the creation of a Historical Preservation Committee and jammed through ordinances to protect historically “significant” buildings in the downtown core. At the time, Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the effort was “all about how we want to balance development and history.”
Now, under Bradshaw’s leadership, the city apparently wants to backtrack on its concern about the destruction of local history by converting the old, whitewashed buildings in the park into temporary housing for displaced people. It has hired an architect to develop plans.
In 1989, Ketchum voters approved a $2.2 million bond. The city used the proceeds to purchase the park along with the land upon which the YMCA and the city’s new fire station are located.
Voters approved the bond with ballot language that described the bonds as “parking, recreation and cultural revenue bonds.” Housing wasn’t on the list then, nor should it be now.
The city has plenty of property upon which to develop housing, including two largely unused parking lots.
Just before that bond election, Ketchum City Councilman Bill Vanderbilt wrote, “The Forest Service block would be dedicated to open space and passive uses with all the large spruce trees kept intact.”
Ketchum has the power to use the property for whatever it wishes. Nonetheless, it would best remember its promises, its history and its stated desire to protect that history, especially on city property.
It should leave Forest Service Park alone.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Who wrote this editorial? It seems at total odds with the usual pro-City Hall drift of the IME. Do we have a housing crisis or don't we? Or is the IME starting to pick up on what the Mayor and City Hall have planned for Ketchum?
"Do we have a housing crisis or don't we?" No, the ever expanding needs of the business community to get the general tax payers to pay for their growth is the problem. I get your insistence PB, that we need more waiters and valet service at Knob Hill, but maybe they should contribute to their own needs, not us.
I haven't insisted anything remotely like that. But I do think our dominant crisis is a workforce crisis of which the housing shortage is part of. At the top of the list I would put teachers--we are short two dozen for the fall term, despite a wage increase and some housing subsidies. In Ketchum, we are almost 5 years into a Mayor and City Council who have made the labor shortage worse (e.g., blowing out the zoning code for the Marriott) and who, despite constantly stating that our #1 issue is a housing crisis, so far have failed to house anyone in Ketchum at their target 30% of income. Their big accomplishment will be, not now, but maybe in two or three years, to have provided 49 units of housing for people who don't currently work in Ketchum, at a massive expense to you and all taxpayers (aka "Bluebird"). Plus, it will displace commercial space (an apartment complex on a lot that is supposed to be commercial) and add to the trend of increased density with reduced parking in the commercial core. They have a knack for making things in Ketchum worse for the people who live and work here. That's not my opinion. That is what the Visit Sun Valley survey indicated.
"Their big accomplishment will be, not now, but maybe in two or three years, to have provided 49 units of housing for people..." It really staggers the imagination as to where Ketchum will be in 2 or 3 years.
First it wasn't suitable for a city hall, now it's not suitable for housing. Perhaps the IME can print it's list of allowable uses of the park. I mean, are wedding parties, private functions or concerts really respectful of the work the civilian conservation corps did here?
Let's clear it out, encase it in glass and look at our history. NIMBYs.
"...print it's list of allowable uses of the park." It's suitable for a park, an open space, period. The idea that city government would and should cannibalize every square inch of Ketchums dignity, show that some in the community have degenerated into to the unsolvable issue of endless growth.
Aye, (and to the same standards Hailey should not develop it`s Green Belt)
