Ketchum’s trial balloon proposing the conversion of Forest Service Park into worker housing is a what’s-wrong-with-this-picture proposal.

Last year, the city rushed into the creation of a Historical Preservation Committee and jammed through ordinances to protect historically “significant” buildings in the downtown core. At the time, Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the effort was “all about how we want to balance development and history.”

Now, under Bradshaw’s leadership, the city apparently wants to backtrack on its concern about the destruction of local history by converting the old, whitewashed buildings in the park into temporary housing for displaced people. It has hired an architect to develop plans.

