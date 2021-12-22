It’s worth stopping for a moment in the rush to Christmas to notice what is before our eyes.
The space between Timmerman Hill and Stanley tells a story, and the story has much to teach us. It begins without snow. The end is still to be written.
The story leading up to the snow that fell just a few days ago was full of suspense.
The Sun Valley area is not known for early snow, and this year was no exception. For a while the blue skies of November seemed to foretell a year of thin cover, a disaster in the making.
November’s dusty days continued the year’s exceptionally extreme drought in the West that left Idaho’s reservoirs dry and cracked, fish dead and vegetation struggling to survive.
The Big Wood River and its tributaries hit their lowest recorded flows. Local elected officials in cities that had never seriously considered water rationing began to talk about it.
Snow, the hero of this year’s story, arrived just in time to keep locals from biting their nails to their knuckles. Snow is everything in mountain resort towns that depend on it to attract skiers and boarders that keep businesses humming.
Without snow, these towns wouldn’t exist. Without snow, Idaho farms and ranches would not have enough water to produce famous potatoes, wheat, barley, apples or meat products.
Even with the new snow, waterways and aquifers will need much more to recover. It could take years or decades to replenish the balance between water consumption and nature’s annual recharge of sources.
To see the snow during the holidays is to shed worry and think only about answering its invitation to board, ski, snowshoe and ride a horse-drawn sleigh to the comforts of a crackling fire and a cozy holiday dinner.
This year, it should inspire gratitude not just for its blanketed beauty as the backdrop for our human celebrations, but for its indispensable utility in sustaining all life on this globe. It should also inspire intense interest in how to make sure it keeps falling from the sky.
We cannot take snow for granted. We cannot continue to ignore signs that the planet is in peril from climate change. We must ask ourselves what we can do to change the climate-change trajectory—and then do it, no matter the cost.
To fail to act is to fail to honor the pact between one generation and the next. To do so is to make life as disposable as yesterday’s beer can. To do so is to make the precious precarious.
The goal we must strive for is before our very eyes. Let it snow.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
