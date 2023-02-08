The Idaho Legislature and Gov. Brad Little kicked the anthill when they banned abortion in the state of Idaho and criminalized providers. Now they are trying to figure out how to round up the ants.

They shouldn’t have been surprised that the ants fled their heavy boots. Getting the ants to obey the oppressive ban is an exercise that they should have known would be difficult to impossible.

The ban on what should be a personal decision, not a government edict, is getting pushback from federal and local levels of government and individuals who are finding ways to dodge the state’s blows to personal autonomy.

