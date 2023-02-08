The Idaho Legislature and Gov. Brad Little kicked the anthill when they banned abortion in the state of Idaho and criminalized providers. Now they are trying to figure out how to round up the ants.
They shouldn’t have been surprised that the ants fled their heavy boots. Getting the ants to obey the oppressive ban is an exercise that they should have known would be difficult to impossible.
The ban on what should be a personal decision, not a government edict, is getting pushback from federal and local levels of government and individuals who are finding ways to dodge the state’s blows to personal autonomy.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently reviewed and cemented a decision to allow pharmacies to fill prescriptions for drugs that safely induce abortions. It also reinforced a rule that allows physicians to prescribe the drugs through telehealth visits.
Last summer, the Boise City Council passed a resolution that said that the city would not prioritize prosecutions of abortion providers. This sent some Idaho legislators into full howl.
How dare a city tell the all-powerful Legislature that it would refuse to spend taxpayer money pursuing felony prosecutions of doctors and women?
In a retaliatory move, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, last month advanced a bill that calls for the state to withhold funding from cities and counties that refuse to investigate possible violations of the abortion ban.
The bill may pass, but so what? The Boise Council could overturn its resolution and the city could still fail to pursue such investigations.
How would Skaug and his pals know? Would he have the state require cities and counties to investigate a set number of potential violations every month or year? Would he force police to engage in undercover investigations of baby bumps and go through women’s trash searching for pregnancy tests?
Would he require postings of state police at the doors of pharmacies and post offices to apprehend anyone possessing abortion drugs? Or how about sting operations?
Before this gets any more absurd and totalitarian the Legislature should overturn the abortion ban.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In