If Blaine County’s attempt to consolidate local ambulance services is to be successful, it will have to convince local fire services to leave tribalism and distrust at the door.
It also will require a deep examination of potentially consolidating existing fire services provided by Wood River Valley cities and the Wood River Fire Protection District, which serves rural areas outside the cities.
Previous attempts at even partial consolidation have gone nowhere and left plenty of animosity in their wake. However, the county may hold a golden key to what’s been an impenetrable box: $4 million in funding.
The Blaine County Ambulance District is a separate taxing district governed by the Blaine County Board of Commissioners. It funds ambulance services that cover the entire county through contracts with Ketchum, WRFPD and Carey Rural Fire Protection District.
The county and cities are keenly aware that ambulance calls far outnumber fire calls. They are just as aware that having well-trained people who can work as both firefighters and emergency medical technicians keeps costs down and service quality high.
The county says that it cannot continue to afford services as they now exist. It knows that costs won’t drop in the future. The county may be forced to cut expenses or cut services, but that remains to be seen.
It’s doubtful that costs will go down. Labor and housing shortages and the steep rise in the cost of living continue to wallop local government agencies, businesses and nonprofits. They are also driving the merger quest, but it’s unlikely that it will produce enough savings to match wages and the cost of living. That will require additional effort, particularly in housing.
Success is possible only if good faith prevails and the alligator wrestlers, a.k.a negotiators, can stop the gators from skinning the poultry when talks begin.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
