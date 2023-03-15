If Blaine County’s attempt to consolidate local ambulance services is to be successful, it will have to convince local fire services to leave tribalism and distrust at the door.

It also will require a deep examination of potentially consolidating existing fire services provided by Wood River Valley cities and the Wood River Fire Protection District, which serves rural areas outside the cities.

Previous attempts at even partial consolidation have gone nowhere and left plenty of animosity in their wake. However, the county may hold a golden key to what’s been an impenetrable box: $4 million in funding.

