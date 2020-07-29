Ketchum’s Mayor Neil Bradshaw has put a budget up that will make a bad situation worse for local businesses and employees by cutting all city funding for marketing, about $400,000.
His budget also calls for nearly de-funding Sun Valley Economic Development, the only business-membership organization in the valley that compiles the numbers that tell the story of the area’s economic performance—good and bad.
It’s understandable that the city would want to hide future numbers. Business experts have produced piles of marketing studies that examine advertising practices in times ranging from a mild recession to the Great Depression. Their conclusion: Organizations that do not continue to invest in advertising—to keep their name in front of the public—stand to lose double-digit percentages of market share when the economy rebounds.
Most of the money that goes to the area’s marketing arm, the Sun Valley Marketing Alliance, goes toward winter marketing. Losing winter market share will be like losing a whole pizza, not just a slice.
If the City Council approves, the marketing money will instead support the bloated salaries and benefits of bloated numbers of administrative staff. Unlike other workers, city workers’ will not feel the pinch of COVID-19 coronavirus.
Through May, Ketchum’s local-option sales tax receipts dropped a little more than four percent. The budget projects they will drop 33 percent—a self-fulfilling prophecy if marketing cuts remain.
Taking a hatchet to marketing is economic suicide. Local businesses and workers have enough pandemic-related problems. Ketchum’s elected officials should help, not hurt them.
I applaud the decision to continue to fund water, fire, police, streets and parks. THAT is what a city is supposed to fund. Not marketing. The author of this opinion piece apparently thinks marketing should be funded...at the cost of which ESSENTIAL services?
This article assumes the marketing efforts are effective. In fact, they are not. The marketing of Sun Valley is laughable when compared to the efforts of, say, Aspen, or Deer Valley/Park City. Further, I have yet to see any benefit from the SVED. IMHO, it would be far better to understand the reason folks visit or buy in the Sun valley area and what impediments are there. One obvious impediment is the lack of parking around the Ketchum core. Yet the City Council continues to reduce parking..... Another impediment is the Changes made to a once charming and attractive western ski town. The ambiance is being destroyed with four story structures obliterating the mountain view. Now we have the Limelight and other structures being proposed that will transform Ketchum into becoming an "average" town. Why isn't it understood that the magnet of the area is the mountain and the attractive town? The proposed changes are supposedly to drive more tourists and support more ski shops and restaurants. We don't need more restaurants and ski shops. Keep the town attractive and sufficent visitors will be attracted to support existing businesses that are well managed.
During difficult economic times, local, state, and federal governments often retrench, instead of looking to get the most bang out of the buck. We must take a critical look at where we are spending our money and use it wisely, think long-term, and in these days of extremely low interest rates, refinance or borrow to strengthen our community.
