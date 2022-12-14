As 2022 comes to a close, the United States, like the rest of the world, is slouching toward its new normal. That process, with the consequences of the unique and massive disruptions of the last three years, deserves better than clichés.

According to an analysis of excess deaths reported in The Lancet in April, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely responsible for 18.2 million deaths worldwide from January 2020 to December 2021. After India, the United States suffered the second highest total, 1.13 million deaths.

Efforts to keep that number as low as possible resulted in sudden and completely disruptive orders to shut down personal interactions, including those involved in economic productions. In other words, most people had to stop going to work.

