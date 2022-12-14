As 2022 comes to a close, the United States, like the rest of the world, is slouching toward its new normal. That process, with the consequences of the unique and massive disruptions of the last three years, deserves better than clichés.
According to an analysis of excess deaths reported in The Lancet in April, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely responsible for 18.2 million deaths worldwide from January 2020 to December 2021. After India, the United States suffered the second highest total, 1.13 million deaths.
Efforts to keep that number as low as possible resulted in sudden and completely disruptive orders to shut down personal interactions, including those involved in economic productions. In other words, most people had to stop going to work.
There weren’t words for it. So, most reports fell back on measurements already in use.
In 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 8.8 million as “unemployed” and a rate of unemployment at 13% in the second quarter. The BLS explained it as “a decade-long economic expansion ended early in 2020.”
The unemployment rate is used to describe the consequences of the expansions and contraction of day-to-day economies. It is hardly appropriate for the consequences of a global shutdown.
One word cannot capture the disruptions in the labor force that have occurred over the past three years. Full appreciation for what happened economically during the pandemic demands reliance on careful analysis and full descriptions.
As the pandemic eased, people came out of their houses and work returned to something like normal, or at least a new normal. As that happened, so did a land war in Ukraine unlike anything since World War II. The Chinese flow of much of the world’s consumer and other manufactured products remains severely restricted.
There seems a noticeable lack of appreciation for the reality that a disruption as massive as 2020 and 2021 can’t simply be reversed overnight. Shutting down is far easier than opening up.
The past summer’s sudden and disorienting jump in prices, especially for gasoline, was quickly labeled “inflation,” followed up with “recession” as the expected and accepted consequence. Again, terms appropriate for the historic ebbs and flows of economic activity have been applied to unprecedented circumstances.
No one can fully understand or act on the consequences of shutting down an entire world economy and then trying to open it back up again if the only terms applied are those used to describe the effects of closing a factory or offshoring an industry.
People who have experienced the shocks of the last three years deserve more than shocking words like inflation and unemployment to get through what comes next.
More complete descriptions of economic reality rather than simple labels enable rational choices and some sense of predictability. Academics and federal agencies must expand their vocabularies to help the rest of us understand what really happened, where we are now and what the future may look like.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In