Before meters and fans, underground miners used caged canaries to warn them about invisible but deadly gases. Birds falling from the skies over India--modern canaries in the coal mine—are warnings that the climate crisis is here.
South Asia, with nearly one in eight people on Earth, has been cooking for the past three weeks. Temperatures in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have risen well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit daily. India suffered with the hottest March on record. Temperatures in April were the highest in 122 years. It is still almost a month before the monsoon season will bring cooling rains.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
The high temperatures combined with humidity are close to exceeding the point where the body can cool itself, the point at which humans cannot survive. Birds are falling out of the skies by the thousands because the heat has dried up their water sources.
In recent weeks, melting glaciers caused severe flooding in Pakistan. Massive dust storms killed thousands in Iran. Hundreds died when a month’s worth of rain fell in one day near Durbin, South Africa. Wildfire season has already begun in the U.S., and it’s not yet June.
Swedish scientists first calculated the greenhouse warming effects of carbon dioxide emissions in 1896. By the 1990s, scientists had reached consensus that human-generated pollution was warming the planet, but skeptics scoffed at times when winter temperatures plummeted or snows piled high.
Now the atmospheric warming and its cause, the human activity of dumping close to 37 gigatons of carbon dioxide into the air every year, is undeniable. NASA recently reported that without major changes, atmospheric warming will increase, and once it does, lowering the temperatures will be impossible, possibly for centuries.
The industrialized world was built entirely by extracting, using up and throwing away natural resources. Now, the world’s economy must pivot to sustainability, which is easy to say and hard to do.
Even so, human beings are remarkably adaptable. We can survive and thrive when the danger of not doing so is great enough.
The pandemic taught us that the flow of greenhouse gases into the air can be quickly, significantly reduced. Indigenous peoples in Northern California are teaching us that polluted and channeled rivers can be restored. Scientists are inventing ways to remove CO2 from the air.
Tax policies, government regulations, corporate decision-making and private lifestyles must all shift away from consumption and disposable toward renewable and sustainable as fast as possible.
In 1992, President George H.W. Bush promised, “The United States fully intends to be the world’s preeminent leader in protecting the global environment in 1992.” This intention was so much hot air, and the atmosphere is still warming 30 years later despite similar proclamations from some of his successors.
The only way to keep us all from becoming canaries is to vote and buy and consume like time is running out, because it is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In