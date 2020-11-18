Joseph R. Biden won the 2020 presidential election. That fact is incontrovertible. So why do millions of Americans doubt the veracity of this result, especially while accepting all the other results on the same ballots?
Operatives pushing their own often financial agendas are responsible for the lie. It’s time to raise the curtain on their grift and drop it on the damage being done as a result.
Conservative political consultant Roger Stone is the poster child for this particular brand of chicanery. In 2019, he was convicted on seven felony counts, including witness tampering and lying to investigators, then pardoned in 2020 by President Donald Trump.
Stone has been spreading outlandish fabrications in the name of conservative principles since the Nixon administration. CNN reported last week that Stone’s scams are at the heart of much of the current chaos around the election process.
Rather than reflecting the grassroots sentiments of a certain segment of voters, “Stop the Steal” rallies last weekend were the result of an intentional orchestrated process started by Stone during Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.
Stone used his own political action committee to launch the website StopTheSteal.org. He filled it with unsubstantiated claims of election rigging. He also asked for donations to help fight the hyped threat.
Stop the Steal reappeared in 2018 and again beginning in early 2020. CNN reporter Drew Griffin nailed it: Stop the Steal is a business, he noted.
Stone and his ilk in the political universe do not run for office. They are not named to appointed positions. They don’t support themselves as lobbyists or experts in any field.
Stone and the other influencers who have come to personify the far right of American politics make their living by fundraising off their outrage. Their collection box, thanks to Supreme Court rulings like Citizens United, are political action committees and online and cable influencing gigs.
Stop the Steal is only one example of the emotionally charged falsehoods that are metastasizing in America’s body politic. Doubts about the election layer onto doubts about masks and social distancing. Climate change denial layers onto denial of other truths and facts.
Enough! Falsehoods are not spin, they are lies. Unregulated PACs can fleece donors with impunity.
Voters should turn their backs on people who exploit voters for personal financial gain. Starving them of the oxygen of publicity is the best way to drop the curtain on this kind of political scam.
it's very contrivertable,bidens minions have been caught cheating. voters were not vetted and all of a sudden thousands of trump votes were found in several states. one I.D. ,one vote.no mail in votes should be counted because the voters cant be verified. why is that so hard to understand ?
As a lifelong R all of you are an embarrassment to the party!! Time to acknowledge that president elect Biden WON, the music in the background is changing, doesn’t mean you have to like it.
Sadly, the author is agonizingly unaware of how the elections actually work. December 6th is the date by which the Governor or each state must ratify that their state's election result are complete and free from tampering. The only declaration of a winner has come from the Associated Press - and while generally reliable, it is not an official government nor election body. The use of the word "incrontrovertible" is a reflection of the bulk of the US population who has no idea how elections are run. Let the process play out, educate yourself, and don't become part of the bluster that overshadows how the United States runs.
The statistical anomalies of the late votes that came in after the polls were shut down are not to be ignored. The entire election process needs to be changed, and not the way it was changed in the last 3 months leading up to the election.
Your " newspaper" does not decide who is president. Why are you afraid of making sure all votes are legal? Did you forget the 2000 election? We are the resistance.
WOW! What a short memory you have. The last 3-1/2 years have been anything but acceptance from the left on the results on the 2020 election.
Roger Stone? What about George Soros??????
Is this editorial satire, cognitive dissonance or just a bad case of TDS? I think a little bit of all.
How about we let the process unfold set forth in our constitution and wait before falsely claiming who you want to be the next president to be IME. Thanks for the good laugh!
I place the electoral integrity of U.S. elections somewhere between Belarus and Rwanda.
When the loads of late votes come in and their almost 100% for one side in an otherwise 50-50 election something is wrong.
