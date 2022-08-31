Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the President of the United States. At age 82, the physician-scientist will retire at the end of December. His announcement has exposed divisions that threaten the health of every American.
Right-wing pundits and Republican candidates in Ohio have vowed retribution against Fauci for his role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. They are using words like liar and tyrant to describe a man who spent his life learning how to defend against microbes that threaten human life.
Public health, Fauci’s arena for five decades, focuses on scientific research and health policy. Its goal is to help millions of people fight infectious diseases.
Public health includes the mundane, like hand washing, and the cutting edge, like combating diseases no human has ever been exposed to before.
The scorecard on America’s response to past health crises is mixed. A war-bonds rally acted as a super-spreader during the Spanish flu. Without the availability of vaccine interventions, the public could only practice the health measures they had until the virus lost its grip.
With polio, a vaccine was almost universally accepted because the consequences of ignoring the disease risk could be a lifetime of lying motionless inside an iron lung, unable to interact with the world except in the small mirror above one’s face.
Polio may be back in the U.S. Worldwide, tuberculosis remains the leading infectious disease. An estimated 70% to 75% of emerging diseases may be zoonotic, that is, jumping from animals to human as we push deeper into their habitats.
Resistance to public health measures, called “freedom” by some, is hardly an effective deterrent to an emerging virus. Resisting scientific discoveries and targeting public health workers won’t keep us alive and healthy.
Our best defense against the infectious disease risks certain to come is to build strong public health institutions with experienced leaders and to listen to them.
During COVID-19, America failed its public health lessons. Science is evolutionary. Be as prepared as possible given what is known. Be ready to respond in ways that have worked before. Be flexible to react as science produces new information.
Fauci was not an evil puppet master. He also was not the super-hero we all pined for as we sat locked in our houses.
Over-the-top rhetoric around the culmination of a single expert’s career exposes a division in the perception of reality. That division is the real threat to public health, not Dr. Fauci. He and others like him in public health are invaluable and should be regarded as such.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
