Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the President of the United States. At age 82, the physician-scientist will retire at the end of December. His announcement has exposed divisions that threaten the health of every American.

Right-wing pundits and Republican candidates in Ohio have vowed retribution against Fauci for his role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. They are using words like liar and tyrant to describe a man who spent his life learning how to defend against microbes that threaten human life.

Public health, Fauci’s arena for five decades, focuses on scientific research and health policy. Its goal is to help millions of people fight infectious diseases.

