Farms need farmers. Ranches need ranchers. Kids needs parents. Businesses need managers. All need investment, attention and care. So does the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, which just celebrated its 50th birthday.

It is tempting to think that a place protected by federal law that has reached the solid half-century mark will last forever.

It is tempting to assume that wildlands have some innate ability to take care of themselves. After all, they survived untouched for millennia. But that was before human populations burgeoned and before nature-starved city dwellers discovered the respite and personal restoration to be found in wild spaces.

