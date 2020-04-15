The city of Sun Valley put second things first by allowing a COVID-19 health order that had prohibited work at construction and landscaping sites to expire Sunday with no public deliberation and no ordinance in place with requirements that would protect workers.
Ketchum and Hailey did the opposite, and rightly so given evidence that the infection curve just began to bend in the state’s hotspot.
Reopening workplaces without widespread testing, without the ability to follow up the contacts of infected individuals and without sufficient protective supplies bumps up the risk of a second wave of infection.
Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks justified reopening construction sites in a public letter in which he referenced the slowing trend in new local cases, a somewhat improved ability of medical facilities to treat patients and more testing with quicker results.
Yet, the same day, the South Central Public Health District put out a public plea headlined, “We Need Medical Supplies.” It asked for N95 and surgical masks, surgical gloves, procedure gowns, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for doctors, nurses and medical staff.
This is not the plea of a medical corps fully able to treat COVID-19 victims and protect itself.
The vast majority of construction workers will not be able to maintain the necessary distances between themselves to prevent infection. One of the insidious things about the virus is that infected people without symptoms unwittingly may spread the disease.
The city of Sun Valley’s letter relies on the judgment of contractors and construction workers to use site-by-site measures to prevent infection. It says the city will be the “canary in the coal mine.”
It will not.
Sun Valley and its 1,445 citizens, 38 percent of whom are over age 65, will not become sick as a result of the decision. It is workers and their families who will become ill because workers are now expected to show up or lose their jobs.
Most workers reside outside Sun Valley. Thus, it will be residents of other Blaine County towns and Twin Falls and Boise who will become sick canaries.
Surely, at some safer point, workplaces of all kinds should be allowed to reopen. This will require that everyone may be tested at no expense as frequently as necessary.
In addition, widespread access to antibody tests that show previous infection and immune response should be widely available. Effective workplace guidelines should be in place.
Perhaps most important, healthcare workers should have proper equipment and not be asked to repeatedly risk their lives without it. Hospitals should not be at risk of becoming overwhelmed by second and third waves of peak infections.
The city of Sun Valley should close construction sites. Risk will remain when workplaces reopen, but putting second things first and reopening prematurely will reignite viral spread and threaten lives.
Most workers are from other than Blaine Co. ? Stats please.
When this first showed up in the valley no one knew what was happening, testing didn't really help because that 7 to 10 days to get the results. I still haven't heard this testing is available or much quicker. All the construction workers have PPE for their job, they are aware of construction hazards. Put some restrictions on the lumber yards, that will be the source of infection.
Five states and 3 municipalities (Boston, SFO and Austin) have bans as restrictive as Blaine County's. Another 17 states follow CISA guidelines, which allows public works projects and new residential construction. All other states either explicitly allow all construction (19 states) or don't mention it at all in executive orders. Construction is starting up again in Spain, and Milan, Italy. New cases in BC have been declining for > 2 weeks in BC, indicating community spread is no longer happening (Dr. Fauci). No one should be "forced" to work who is not willing. We will see COVID cases again in BC, whether we open this week or next month or six months from now, but I intuitively feel we're at much lower risk right now, as few people are traveling into Idaho from out of state. Social distancing will never be perfect, but at least now we know. Ideally we'd have more/ better/ faster testing. Gov. Little needs to get off his rear end. And/or perhaps that's something our city and county leaders can also figure out. I'd love to see people focus on what we can do with reasonable safety, rather than trying to keep everyone on perma-lockdown.
Intuition will not help us battle this virus. I was sick for three weeks in February - that just doesnt happen to me. And my doc said when i told her all my symptoms "classic coronavirus." I just lived to tell. And, haileymom, i went to the grocery two weeks ago & five days later, i had the same symptoms but only for five days. I want antibody testing for myself & my husband whose health is fragile. Its not yet time to be like trump
Perma-lockdown? Get over yourself. Keep your neighbors and fellow citizens well. This is a deadly disease and numbers are still increasing. We live in a 'very small community" and there are still people coming here from everywhere. Wake up and pay attention to all of the out-of-state license plates. Start back to early and we'll all be dead!
