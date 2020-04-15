The city of Sun Valley put second things first by allowing a COVID-19 health order that had prohibited work at construction and landscaping sites to expire Sunday with no public deliberation and no ordinance in place with requirements that would protect workers.

Ketchum and Hailey did the opposite, and rightly so given evidence that the infection curve just began to bend in the state’s hotspot.

Reopening workplaces without widespread testing, without the ability to follow up the contacts of infected individuals and without sufficient protective supplies bumps up the risk of a second wave of infection.

Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks justified reopening construction sites in a public letter in which he referenced the slowing trend in new local cases, a somewhat improved ability of medical facilities to treat patients and more testing with quicker results.

Yet, the same day, the South Central Public Health District put out a public plea headlined, “We Need Medical Supplies.” It asked for N95 and surgical masks, surgical gloves, procedure gowns, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for doctors, nurses and medical staff.

This is not the plea of a medical corps fully able to treat COVID-19 victims and protect itself.

The vast majority of construction workers will not be able to maintain the necessary distances between themselves to prevent infection. One of the insidious things about the virus is that infected people without symptoms unwittingly may spread the disease.

The city of Sun Valley’s letter relies on the judgment of contractors and construction workers to use site-by-site measures to prevent infection. It says the city will be the “canary in the coal mine.”

It will not.

Sun Valley and its 1,445 citizens, 38 percent of whom are over age 65, will not become sick as a result of the decision. It is workers and their families who will become ill because workers are now expected to show up or lose their jobs.

Most workers reside outside Sun Valley. Thus, it will be residents of other Blaine County towns and Twin Falls and Boise who will become sick canaries.

Surely, at some safer point, workplaces of all kinds should be allowed to reopen. This will require that everyone may be tested at no expense as frequently as necessary.

In addition, widespread access to antibody tests that show previous infection and immune response should be widely available. Effective workplace guidelines should be in place.

Perhaps most important, healthcare workers should have proper equipment and not be asked to repeatedly risk their lives without it. Hospitals should not be at risk of becoming overwhelmed by second and third waves of peak infections.

The city of Sun Valley should close construction sites. Risk will remain when workplaces reopen, but putting second things first and reopening prematurely will reignite viral spread and threaten lives.

Load comments