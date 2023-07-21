Local lawmakers shouldn’t let tribalism get in the way of solving the housing crisis.
Some days the Wood River Valley is a single community. Other days it’s four or five bickering tribes known as Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Blaine County.
The cities in the Wood River Valley have more than the Big Wood River and its tributaries in common. They are inextricably linked by a river of money that flows from north to south.
They inhabit the same economic sphere. The north valley wouldn’t survive without the south valley and vice versa. When Sun Valley and Ketchum have a cold, Hailey and Bellevue have pneumonia.
This observation has been proven again and again in snow-starved winters, wildfire summers and seasons of recession.
Nonetheless, residents commonly talk about the two areas as if they were different planets or different continents.
Hailey or Bellevue residents sometimes greet Ketchum or Sun Valley residents who show up down-valley with, “Hi! What are you doing down here?” It’s like being confronted by an immigration official who says, “What brings you to Italy?” while perusing your passport for signs of being counterfeit.
Each city has a distinct character.
Sun Valley has always been the Resort Town Where the Wealthy Live. Ketchum has been Not the Resort, but the Fun Place to Live. Hailey has been a Good Place to Raise a Family. Bellevue has been the Hardworking Town with Knowhow.
Tribalism normally manifests itself as civic pride. It’s not a negative until it prevents communities from pursuing mutual benefits like affordable housing or public transportation.
Tribalism was part of the Ketchum City Council’s discussion this week about whether money for housing could be spent outside of city limits. Should it spend money on housing in Sun Valley, Hailey or Bellevue? Or, should it fence them out?
The Sun Valley City Council already answered that question when it voted to purchase property in Hailey for workforce housing.
The decision prompted criticism that the city was offloading its problem, generating more traffic and engaging in housing NIMBYism (Not In My Backyard).
Ketchum will face the same criticisms if it chooses to spend money on housing in other cities. It will also inspire murmuring that it might be wrongly subsidizing other cities or businesses.
Criticism aside, when it comes to more affordable rents and home prices, the compass points south. Also, property owners in Sun Valley have offered to participate in the city’s Lease to Locals program, but the city has rejected them.
If the city has any chance to fill the gaping projected need for 650 units over the next 10 years, it will need to make every dollar count.
The decision about where to buy existing housing or put rent subsidies in place must be tempered by the fact that state Highway 75 is clogged to capacity with commuter traffic every morning and late afternoon and that vehicles will need places to park unless someone can convince everyone to ride the bus to work.
Parking is incredibly expensive and consumes a lot of land that could be better used for housing that keeps cars off the highway.
The Ketchum City Council should face the difficult financial facts of life and leave tribalism out of its equations. Setting it aside will allow the city to obtain, develop and preserve workforce housing in the valley wherever it can.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Ah, embrace the many wonderful benefits of being a sanctuary valley.
Why does the issue of tribalism only concern Ketchum`s housing woes? Does it also concern airport relocation? Does it concern the wages paid and hiring practices of Ketchum employers and SVCO? Was it tribalism that designated the Location of the hospital and the Y? Was it tribalism that took control of BCHA and "Hailey`s" Chamber? Who was it that dampened development of Hiway 75? Hailey is not a tourist town and would flourish independently without a Bald Mtn. or Glitter Gulch. Trickle-down economics is a myth.
It's hard to get worked up about the IME editorials, given the lack of understanding of how the world works from whoever writes them. I wonder why they even bother, given they have turned the paper into an advertorial rather than a community service. That being said, you are dead right about Hailey. I think it is even true for Ketchum. The mayor and various members of the council have repeatedly stated that the business of Ketchum is tourism. Almost every action they take. promotes higher tourism impact. But does it need to be that way? Does unfettered growth of tourism benefit the residents? Are there other ways to create a more sustainable community? I am in the camp that while tourism demand will remain a key driver of the economy, it is a crappy industry from an environmental impact and wages standpoint, and that we can shift our economic mix to higher wage, better career path, more sustainable industries, and thus retain a higher proportion of our children in the community.
Please explain the "Elkhorn Tribe," where once there was a real one and now distinctly not S.V.
How about besides giving incentives and making zones available to builders of apartments etc. the cities and county staying out the the housing business altogether?
Then they couldn't control who lives here. Which is their agenda, no? Check out the Bluebird tenant preference policy if you want to understand their goals.
