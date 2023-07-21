Local lawmakers shouldn’t let tribalism get in the way of solving the housing crisis.

Some days the Wood River Valley is a single community. Other days it’s four or five bickering tribes known as Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Blaine County.

The cities in the Wood River Valley have more than the Big Wood River and its tributaries in common. They are inextricably linked by a river of money that flows from north to south.

