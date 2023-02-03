When skiing first aspired to become a business, someone somewhere surely said with emphatic certainty that it would never catch on.

Elected officials in Idaho in the 1960s and 1970s used to wonder aloud why anyone would want to live and work in a “tourist town,” because jobs in those places weren’t “real jobs,” like harvesting timber, mining, ranching or farming.

The morality of commerce whose stock in trade was fun, exploration, relaxation and entertainment was suspect. Many doubted whether an economy based on these things could last.

