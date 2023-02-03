When skiing first aspired to become a business, someone somewhere surely said with emphatic certainty that it would never catch on.
Elected officials in Idaho in the 1960s and 1970s used to wonder aloud why anyone would want to live and work in a “tourist town,” because jobs in those places weren’t “real jobs,” like harvesting timber, mining, ranching or farming.
The morality of commerce whose stock in trade was fun, exploration, relaxation and entertainment was suspect. Many doubted whether an economy based on these things could last.
SkiIdaho, an industry group, reported in September 2022 that data from the winter of 2020-21 showed that skiers and snowboarders spent the largest amount ever in the state, $309 million. That winter was the first following the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic the year before.
Skiers and boarders logged 2.15 million visits to the state’s ski areas. Researchers from Colorado-based RRC Associates estimated that the direct and indirect impact of skiing and boarding in that fiscal year totaled $584 million.
The economic activity supported 5,703 jobs.
These numbers are separate from what the recreation economy in Idaho generated the rest of the year, which was considerable.
The report proved the early naysayers wrong. It demonstrates that real jobs, strong economies and communities rely on the activity generated by winter recreation. In the age of jet-fueled global tourism, this may seem like stating the obvious. But it’s easy to be oblivious to the obvious.
Over decades in the Sun Valley area, many economic myths have risen and then been destroyed by hard truths.
In the view of many residents in the late 1970s, the area was getting too big. Too many condos and too many visitors were messing up the place. Then, in the winter of 1976-77, it didn’t snow. Not a flake. Businesses closed. Residents were left jobless. Many left town.
It took years for businesses to recover.
The lesson of that winter should have sealed the understanding about what makes the area’s economy tick. It didn’t.
Later on as the area’s population grew, down-valley migration and renewed vitality fueled the myth that Hailey’s economy was immune to tourism and instead relied on government operations and spending by residents with jobs in the North Valley. This myth gets recycled every few years before a bad winter clobbers it.
Very serious people once proclaimed that Ketchum had morphed from a ski town into an “arts and entertainment” town. An economic downturn with fewer visitors crushed that myth.
Fast forward, another group of very serious people opined that the Sun Valley area no longer relied on tourism and instead was a “construction economy.” Another economic slump made hash of this myth and sent developers, architects and trades workers packing to search for jobs elsewhere.
It took those workers years to recover.
Now, in post-pandemic 2023, a new story is gaining traction.
Remote work has drained big city downtowns of workers, killed businesses and left the rest on life support. In contrast, small towns like those in the Sun Valley area have become home to remote workers and growing numbers of retirees.
An emerging belief is that the local economy is becoming more reliant on spending by permanent residents than on tourism. The belief leads to conclusions that external marketing for the area and development of new accommodations and amenities for visitors are unnecessary.
The jury is out on whether the new belief is a myth. But unless large tech or manufacturing companies move to the area or climate change eradicates skiing, tourism will remain the Sun Valley area’s bread and butter.
It would be folly to count tourism out.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
