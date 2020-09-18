All it takes is a spark to ignite a wildfire in today’s desert and forest tinder. People in Idaho and the Wood River Valley must do everything within their power not to generate that spark.
When it comes to wildfires, the Wood River Valley knows which way the wind blows. It has been breathing smoke from the West Coast’s wildfires for more than a week. Idaho fires burning north, south and west of the area have made the air even worse. It also has faced growing threats of fire for nearly two decades.
In 2013, the Beaver Creek fire that began with lightning near Fairfield rolled east into Greenhorn Gulch and eventually threatened Hailey. Residents woke in the middle of the night to see ridge-top flames bearing down from Carbonate Mountain. Firefighters fought fire with fire and back-burned to halt its advance.
It was the second time a major wildfire threatened homes and lives here. The first was the 2007 Castle Rock Fire. Also lightning-caused, it traveled down Warm Springs Canyon, forced evacuations and threatened Bald Mountain where fire crews enlisted the snowmaking system to help stop its march.
Federal records show that humans cause most wildfires. In 2001, the Sage Fire that charred a Warm Springs hillside was known locally as the “lawnmower fire” for its obvious cause. In 2018, a man shooting exploding targets started the Sharps Fire that burned more than 64,000 acres east of the valley.
Wildfires can destroy entire communities. Just ask the residents of the half dozen small towns in California, Oregon and Washington whose towns were completely destroyed in the past month.
A little luck and a lot of vigilance will greatly reduce the chance that the valley’s towns join that list. The nation’s wildland firefighting crews are stretched thin and might not be able to come quickly to our rescue.
Many inexperienced campers came to our area in droves this summer to escape the confines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal land managers reported spates of campfires left unattended. Until rain arrives, such lapses will continue to be mortal threats.
So, pay attention. Don’t be the someone that puts the Wood River Valley in the bulls-eye of a ripper wildfire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Indeed!
Our Valley is both a tinderbox and firetrap. We have an additional duty to fire mitigation. In Paradise, CA, and too many other charred and once-charming towns, failed high-voltage overhead transmission line maintenance sparked fires where high winds combusted dry climates, and natural wildfires melted and eviscerated utility infrastructure vital to both fighting and surviving a fire. PG&E’s replacement lines for those that failed and burned will be buried as a result, but it would have been far cheaper for PG&E to do the right thing in the first place. Instead, people died, entire towns were incinerated, and PG&E buried lines later.
Idaho Power Company has proposed a second above-ground high-voltage transmission line, a Thomas Edison-era approach to address our energy challenges for the next 60-100 years, which is just not good enough. Utilities such as PG&E, and now Oregon’s utility, are now routinely proactively shutting off transmission lines to prevent wildfires, but that means that above-ground lines become useless. Idaho Power Company’s new line must be built underground in order to be “redundant,” as advertised. We have a once in a century opportunity to bury it, and we can’t blow it.
Encourage your Blaine County Commissioners to take a stand with the Idaho Public Utility Commission right now that it is Idaho Power Company’s responsibility to entirely bury any new line. Commissioners need the political will FROM US to protect our Valley from the risk of industrial high-voltage transmission lines along our scenic corridor that will threaten the Wood River Valley for generations.
Google “Blaine board of county commissioners” for their emails and “Blaine County High Voltage change.org” for more information
At last an editorial that actually informs, thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In