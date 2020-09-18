All it takes is a spark to ignite a wildfire in today’s desert and forest tinder. People in Idaho and the Wood River Valley must do everything within their power not to generate that spark.

When it comes to wildfires, the Wood River Valley knows which way the wind blows. It has been breathing smoke from the West Coast’s wildfires for more than a week. Idaho fires burning north, south and west of the area have made the air even worse. It also has faced growing threats of fire for nearly two decades.

In 2013, the Beaver Creek fire that began with lightning near Fairfield rolled east into Greenhorn Gulch and eventually threatened Hailey. Residents woke in the middle of the night to see ridge-top flames bearing down from Carbonate Mountain. Firefighters fought fire with fire and back-burned to halt its advance.

It was the second time a major wildfire threatened homes and lives here. The first was the 2007 Castle Rock Fire. Also lightning-caused, it traveled down Warm Springs Canyon, forced evacuations and threatened Bald Mountain where fire crews enlisted the snowmaking system to help stop its march.

Federal records show that humans cause most wildfires. In 2001, the Sage Fire that charred a Warm Springs hillside was known locally as the “lawnmower fire” for its obvious cause. In 2018, a man shooting exploding targets started the Sharps Fire that burned more than 64,000 acres east of the valley.

Wildfires can destroy entire communities. Just ask the residents of the half dozen small towns in California, Oregon and Washington whose towns were completely destroyed in the past month.

A little luck and a lot of vigilance will greatly reduce the chance that the valley’s towns join that list. The nation’s wildland firefighting crews are stretched thin and might not be able to come quickly to our rescue.

Many inexperienced campers came to our area in droves this summer to escape the confines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal land managers reported spates of campfires left unattended. Until rain arrives, such lapses will continue to be mortal threats.

So, pay attention. Don’t be the someone that puts the Wood River Valley in the bulls-eye of a ripper wildfire.

