The word “terrorist” evokes an image of shadowy operatives on foreign shores. For Americans, the danger is far more likely to come closer to home.
No matter where they come from, violent domestic terrorists should not be treated as anything but a growing danger to us all.
In the last half of 2022, there were 15 attacks on electrical substations in the Pacific Northwest, according to an investigation by Oregon Public Radio. In December alone, gunfire hit North Carolina substations three times.
In early February, federal agents arrested two people and charged them with actively planning to demolish five substations and disable the power grid of the city of Baltimore.
These were attacks on Americans by Americans. The FBI defines domestic terrorism as violent acts committed by individuals or groups to “further ideologies or goals stemming from domestic influences.”
Most of the 893 attacks or plots in the last three decades were perpetrated by right-wing terrorists, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Anti-government and white supremacist ideologies and conspiracy theories motivate terrorists. Their stated goal is to collapse a corrupt, evil, multi-ethnic modern American civilization.
Believers in this goal expect a whites-only utopia to rise from the chaos.
Branden Russell, arrested in the Baltimore plot, is a founding member of the neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division. AWD and groups like it, use violent, racist and antisemitic rhetoric to “awaken” white people to perceived injustices perpetrated by “the system,” their term for the federal government.
Acts of destruction are “accelerationist tactics” meant to bring on a white revolution, according to Kathleen Belew, tenured assistant professor of history at Northwestern and author of “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.”
The internet has been the perfect vehicle for white-nationalist messages. It gives cover to politicians who seek votes from the groups rather than calling them out.
If conspiratorial language about injustice and the federal government sounds familiar, thank everyone from the Bundy family to the Occupy Wall Street movement. In America, political speech must be tolerated. The difference, however, is that Occupy and other leftist groups don’t carry assault rifles or threaten law enforcement officers.
Domestic terrorists cloak violence in a commitment to do “whatever it takes” to defend “my” people. They claim to be American patriots writ large.
They are not patriots. Their beliefs are the opposite of everything America stands for.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
