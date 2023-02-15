The word “terrorist” evokes an image of shadowy operatives on foreign shores. For Americans, the danger is far more likely to come closer to home.

No matter where they come from, violent domestic terrorists should not be treated as anything but a growing danger to us all.

In the last half of 2022, there were 15 attacks on electrical substations in the Pacific Northwest, according to an investigation by Oregon Public Radio. In December alone, gunfire hit North Carolina substations three times.

