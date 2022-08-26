Idaho Gov. Brad Little should not appeal a decision by a federal judge to block part of a state law that could have made doctors criminals if they perform an emergency abortion to save the life of a mother.
Late Wednesday, Federal District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued a preliminary injunction that prohibited the provision from going into effect. Other abortions still became illegal in Idaho on Thursday.
Under the blocked provision, doctors could have been charged with a felony and faced punishment of no less than two years and no more than five years in prison if convicted.
On a first offense, a doctor would face suspension of their license to practice medicine for six months. For a second offense, a doctor’s license could be permanently revoked.
The law is preposterous in that it would incarcerate physicians who had saved lives with killers who had taken lives.
Attorneys from the U.S. Justice Department argued the federal challenge to the law in court earlier this week.
They asserted that the statute violates a federal law that requires hospitals that receive federal Medicare reimbursements, which includes most, to stabilize patients and to give life-saving treatment even if it includes abortion.
Attorneys representing the state predictably argued that the federal challenge was “overreach.”
Unpredictably, a private attorney representing the Legislature argued that the provision should be left in place because no prosecuting attorney in the state would bring a criminal action under the law because no doctor would perform an abortion except to save the life of a mother, which the law allows.
Are there laws on the books that are not enforced? Of course there are, relics that have outlived their time like the law that prohibits landowners from being required “to fence against hogs.”
In a medical emergency, it is not always clear that a woman is in imminent danger of losing her life without an abortion. When it’s not, the door to prosecution would open.
The idea that doctors should just trust prosecutors not to drag them into court is one that utterly fails to acknowledge the state of politics in Idaho and the fact that county prosecutors are elected officials subject to political winds.
The attorney who made the assertion apparently had missed the deep political polarization that exists in the nation. He also had missed or dismissed the growing radical rightwing faction within the Legislature that lights its rhetorical torches and searches for modern day “witches” to scourge during every winter session.
The judge didn’t miss it. He noted from the bench that betting that a prosecutor would not enforce the law would be no comfort to a doctor dealing with a life-or-death medical emergency.
With the law looming, Idaho doctors had taken to nail biting as they met with attorneys and learned that they would have to weigh the lives of their patients against their own risk of criminal prosecution under the new law.
Judge Winmill’s decision to block it is right for the country, right for Idaho, right for patients and right for doctors.
Gov. Little should let it lie.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In