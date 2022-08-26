Idaho Gov. Brad Little should not appeal a decision by a federal judge to block part of a state law that could have made doctors criminals if they perform an emergency abortion to save the life of a mother.

Late Wednesday, Federal District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued a preliminary injunction that prohibited the provision from going into effect. Other abortions still became illegal in Idaho on Thursday.

Under the blocked provision, doctors could have been charged with a felony and faced punishment of no less than two years and no more than five years in prison if convicted.

