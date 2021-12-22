The simple but profound message Christmas is celebrated in Christian religious services with are the words of the angels recorded in the Gospel of Luke in the Bible: “Do not be afraid.” In uncertain times, Americans would do well to listen.
Sometimes, fears are legitimate. Top of that heap is the new Omicron variant. Stunningly contagious and sneaky enough to evade some vaccine protections, it can make the end of 2021 feel more like March 2020.
More people have died in America than in any other nation. More than a thousand are added to that number every day. We probably should be afraid.
But this is not 2020. A miraculous vaccine was developed. Boosters and masks continue to protect. Health experts can identify underlying conditions. Science and truth make fear manageable.
Science and truth aren’t nearly as effective if the goal is to exploit fear. Fear can generate effective talking points, boost rating points and drive people to react to what they are told rather than their own eyes, ears and experience.
Tell people that an obscure academic college-level construct is being used to make first graders hate themselves. Parents afraid of critical race theory will shout at school board members and help elect a governor of Virginia.
Tell people that the most secure and honest election in history was a massive fraud. Ordinary voters who believe the big lie will enlist in mobs and take part in a deadly insurrectionist attack.
Tell them that journalists who bother with science and truth are enemies of the people. Tell them there are no trustworthy objective sources. Overwhelmed by complex information, fearful people seek comfort in simple messages and charismatic messengers.
Tell Americans every night that their safety, their identity, their money and their way of life are under attack. Tell them that strangers are dangerous because they are not like “us.” Turn those fears into bigger profits.
Fear is easy to exploit. It can shut down rational thought, caution and trust in oneself. It makes us overlook real consequences in the pursuit of safety.
When people were hurting in the Great Depression, FDR assured Americans they had nothing to fear but fear itself. His message, like that in Luke, should guide us as 2022 approaches.
Distinguish between lies and truth. Trust science even if when that science evolves with new discoveries. Look at what people do rather than what they say.
During this Christmas, practice the messages of the season. Accept the miraculous. Welcome the stranger. Do not be afraid.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In