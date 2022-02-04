At the national level, Republicans are great at messaging. Democrats stink at it.
Democrats either wrap perfectly popular and achievable ideas in impenetrable policy-speak or spin them together to make a mountain of mush where one is indistinguishable from another.
Today’s Republican Party members are good at articulating what they stand for, and most members of the public can describe the party’s positions. Republicans are skilled at crafting clear talking points. They then repeat them so often in high-profile venues that constituents can recite them as well as they can recite the words to the national anthem.
To give federal-level Democrats their due, they got a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in President Joe Biden’s first year.
The bill will take a bite out of a backlog of neglect of the nation’s highways, bridges, public transit and rail systems, airports, ports and waterways. It will begin to clean up lead pipes in drinking water systems and harden the nation’s cyber networks against digital attacks.
Other beneficiaries of the bill include the electric power grid, broadband internet and toxic waste cleanup.
Passing that bill was easy. Americans have learned the hard way that they can’t fix that stuff on their own. It requires the resources that only the federal government possesses. They also understand steel, iron, dirty water and asphalt.
What they never understood was what was in President Biden’s roughly $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill that was framed as a plan to rebuild the middle class. What that meant was never clear.
Senate Republicans shredded the bill by labeling it “socialist” and refused to consider it. Two Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Arizona, also rejected it and sank it in the evenly divided Senate.
The bill contained a lot that Americans support, according to polls that queried them about specific provisions. These included extension of the child tax credit; funding for child-care programs, universal preschool and home care for poor seniors and the disabled; allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices; and rolling back climate change.
Yet, Democrats didn’t get out the message about what the provisions were, how they could improve people’s lives and how the nation could afford them.
Americans didn’t hear the message that the bill would help families afford the cost of raising kids, give all kids an even shot at early education and help Mommy and Daddy keep good jobs.
They didn’t hear that it would keep Grandma and Grandpa from having to choose between having a roof over their heads and buying over-priced drugs that keep them healthy.
They didn’t hear that the bill would help elderly citizens live out their years on their own by lending them a hand with the activities of daily living when they become difficult.
Democrats failed Americans by doling out Build Back Better mush. If they really hope to solve the nation’s social ills, they need to get skilled in the messaging and marketing that can capture imaginations and rally support for making American life a little kinder and a little easier.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
