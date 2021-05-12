Continued use of the big lie by the Republican Party is an existential threat to democracy. Most of us aren’t paying enough attention.
In Arizona, nongovernmental citizens hired by a pro-Trump conspiracy believer were given the actual ballots of Maricopa County voters with little or no oversight by government officials or the press.
Florida and Texas have passed draconian limits to voting access using nonexistent voter fraud as a justification.
A self-described “Trump in heels” candidate for Virginia governor is telling supporters not to trust reported results. She will tell them who really won.
Former President Donald Trump’s big lie was his attempt to remain in power. The Republican Party’s willingness on the national and local level to double down on that lie threatens to undermine Americans’ trust in the voting process itself.
Democracy doesn’t survive if candidates are for something when they win but not when they lose. Long-time conservative Republican political advisor Stuart Stevens points out that candidates, and their parties, must be willing to accept the loss of elections. If they don’t, America could find itself with a very different kind of government.
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, for example, also used dubious claims to convince Hungarians to give him emergency powers. He has used those powers to quash opposition and transform himself from an elected head of state to an autocrat who can rule indefinitely.
Many Americans believed we could just sit tight while Trump’s refusal to accept his loss burned itself out. Now, more than three months later, the picture is different.
House Republicans are removing ultra-conservative Liz Cheney from leadership because she continues to insist that Trump lost.
Republican legislators are responsible for 89% of the voting restrictions being proposed in more than 40 states, according to statistical-analysis website FiveThirtyEight.
Republicans are demonstrating an unnerving willingness to choose power over policy, and to trample on long-established governing norms. The American experiment is in mortal danger and voters are the only ones who can save it.
Voters can reject candidates who make it harder to vote without hard evidence of fraud. Voters can turn their backs on candidates, or political parties, that won’t accept election results. Voters can support candidates who deal in facts, not fiction.
Most of all, voters must pay attention.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
