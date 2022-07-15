The U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for the destruction of public schools in Idaho in a recent decision on a case from Maine.
The court dealt a staggering blow to the Constitution’s separation of church and state when it ruled 6-3 that public money could be used to pay for tuition at religious schools if a state also pays for student vouchers for private schools.
Doing otherwise would violate the free exercise of religion guaranteed by the First Amendment, the majority opined.
Eyes should be rolling. Idaho doesn’t use public money to pay private school tuition—yet. However, it has flirted with the idea.
The ruling directly contradicts the strong language in Idaho’s Constitution that prohibits public money from being spent on schools controlled by churches or other religious groups.
Article IX, Section 5, titled “Sectarian Appropriations Prohibited,” reads, “Neither the legislature nor any county, city, town, township, school district, or other public corporation, shall ever make any appropriation, or pay from any public fund or moneys whatever, anything in aid of any church or sectarian or religious society, or for any sectarian or religious purpose, or to help support or sustain any school, academy, seminary, college, university...controlled by any church, sectarian or religious denomination whatsoever.”
Zilch for religious schools has been the law since the people of Idaho ratified the Constitution and Congress approved it in 1890.
The language in Article IX is strong in part because at the time of statehood Idaho lawmakers understood the strong pull and political influence of Salt Lake City, Utah, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the southeastern part of Idaho. The LDS church is headquartered in that city.
Today, LDS and evangelical protestant churches are the largest denominations in a state in which 67% of adults describe themselves as Christian, according to the Pew Research Center.
Idaho’s prohibition on funding religious schools couldn’t be any clearer, but it has been sidestepped before. It wasn’t until 1978 that a federal district court judge struck down the practice of public schools in Utah and Idaho that granted academic credits for seminary classes.
The judge ruled that the practice violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that prohibits any law “respecting an establishment of religion.” He also ruled that providing state funds for seminary attendance was unconstitutional.
Judge Clarence Brimmer of Wyoming issued the decision in the case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union against the Logan Board of Education and the Utah State Board of Education.
The ruling made public schools public in the Intermountain West and severed a cozy relationship. The U.S. Supreme Court just allowed states and religious schools not only to get cozy again, but gave them a license to marry.
The court’s decision doesn’t square with the nation’s history. Americans fought the Revolutionary War to shake off the heavy hand of Britain and its state-sponsored Church of England, not to be free to imitate an unholy alliance.
The new decision will embolden a Legislature that with every election has grown more radical and more willing to shred established law.
Idaho’s flirtation with public funding for private school vouchers could become a full-blown toxic romance that ends in a bad marriage.
Idaho public schools could become victims of a high court that not only has forgotten the nation’s history but is ignorant of Idaho’s as well.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
You are kidding yourself if think the progressive Indoctrination happening in public schools is not a religion.
