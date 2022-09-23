The long tradition of political debates among candidates for office is taking a beating in the U.S. and Idaho that could lead to death.
Ducking debates is trending going into the mid-term elections. The only debates some candidates are having are about whether they will debate or how many debates they will have.
The bobbing and weaving isn’t confined to states that are bigger or more sophisticated than Idaho. Even the Republican National Committee walked away from the Commission on Presidential Debates last spring and demanded that candidates participate only in debates that the RNC approves. This could drastically change the conduct of the next presidential election.
Headed toward November this year, Idaho Gov. Brad Little is vying for a second term, but refusing to debate Democratic challenger Stephen Heidt, independent Ammon Bundy, Constitution Party candidate Chantyrose Davison and Libertarian Paul Sand.
Incumbent Republican Congressmen Mike Simpson will not debate Democrat Wendy Norman. Congressman Russ Fulcher has refused to debate Democrat Kaylee Peterson and Libertarian Darian Drake.
The way many news organizations reported these refusals was to say that the incumbents “declined” invitations to appear in statewide debates broadcast by Idaho Public Television. The word they should have used was “disdained.”
To disdain to debate is a more accurate description in that it conveys that the incumbents apparently don’t think debates are worth their time or attention. Taken to its logical conclusion, it means that the candidates value only voters who will tolerate and consume tightly controlled messages in advertising or in direct-to-voters appeals through social media.
Ducking the debates is condescending and insulting to voters. It eliminates any chance that candidates might face difficult questions about complex issues or controversial positions. It makes it impossible for voters to compare and contrast responses to the same questions.
The governor and congressmen are taking a swipe at democracy that many candidates before them have wanted to take, but had the wisdom not to. For decades, political candidates have honed the ability to dodge uncomfortable questions and to make even bad records look good. They made it nearly impossible even for skilled and knowledgeable interviewers to elicit straight answers to simple questions.
Politicians who can bob and weave so deftly as to avoid the tough stuff serve no one but themselves and leave voters in an information vacuum.
Political managers advise incumbents that sharing a spotlight with a newcomer provides traction that a newcomer otherwise might not achieve.
They advise candidates high on charisma and low on facts to stay away from skilled debaters who can use facts to run rings around them. They advise solid incumbents in states dominated by a single party to avoid situations in which they could accidentally say something that could sink an election.
Their fears are well founded, but they are no reason that candidates should cheat voters out of the chance to see them go toe-to-toe in a vigorous clash of ideas on issues that matter.
Disdain for debates could bruise democracy to the point that it may never heal.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In