The long tradition of political debates among candidates for office is taking a beating in the U.S. and Idaho that could lead to death.

Ducking debates is trending going into the mid-term elections. The only debates some candidates are having are about whether they will debate or how many debates they will have.

The bobbing and weaving isn’t confined to states that are bigger or more sophisticated than Idaho. Even the Republican National Committee walked away from the Commission on Presidential Debates last spring and demanded that candidates participate only in debates that the RNC approves. This could drastically change the conduct of the next presidential election.

