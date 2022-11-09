Anyone who doesn’t have a headache on this day after the midterm election hasn’t been paying attention. The pain is self-inflicted.

The nasty rhetoric, twisted speculation and outright lies that pounded through advertising, social media posts, tweets, and Fox News turned into a sour and disgusting cocktail. The mix left the nation nauseous and reeling.

People who have had a bad hangover know well that in the midst of the throbbing headache that they want just one thing. They want it to go away.

