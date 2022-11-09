Anyone who doesn’t have a headache on this day after the midterm election hasn’t been paying attention. The pain is self-inflicted.
The nasty rhetoric, twisted speculation and outright lies that pounded through advertising, social media posts, tweets, and Fox News turned into a sour and disgusting cocktail. The mix left the nation nauseous and reeling.
People who have had a bad hangover know well that in the midst of the throbbing headache that they want just one thing. They want it to go away.
The hangover the entire nation is experiencing today will not go away unless we Americans reign in our consumption of false conspiracy theories and baseless allegations that fuel our individual sense of “victimhood.”
Americans are not victims. We live in one of the richest nations in the world with some of the greatest opportunities for personal and social advancement.
Were it not so, would immigrants driven from their own nations by fear flock to our southern border and plead to be admitted, plead for work, plead for safety, and plead for a future for their kids?
Americans need to wake up. This is not a call to “wokeness,” a word someone devised to use as a verbal weapon. It’s a call to return to our senses.
We need to remove the apps from our phones that serve up poisonous rumors and titillate us with scurrilous slurs about honorable public servants and misinformation about how “government” is mistreating us. We should stick our fingers in our ears and shout, “la-la-la-la” when political operatives interested solely in power, money or fame talk trash and call other Americans Marxists, socialists, enemies—or worse.
We should walk away from our electronic devices long enough to do something really weird: talk to each other.
America has always had problems. Today’s problems should not be allowed to shred the nation.
It’s up to us to make government and politics healthy again. It’s up to us to talk out the problems, lower the heat and stop the post-election hangovers.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
What about when political operatives call normal people who want a more conservative government "right wing extremists" and "domestic terrorists".
I think we would all like more civil discourse. Lead by example IME.
Because the shoe fits when one storms the Capitol looking to hang the VP
