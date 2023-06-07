If the adage is true that half a loaf is better than no loaf at all, then three of the four members of Idaho’s all Republican congressional delegation have a lot to answer for.
The adage was surely true in the question of whether to raise the federal debt limit with the Fiscal Responsibility Act or to put the U.S. in a position in which it could not pay its bills.
Refusing to allow borrowing to rise would have been catastrophic in the near-unanimous opinion of financial experts. The dire consequences of becoming a deadbeat nation would have been felt almost immediately by every American.
Failure to fix the problem would have ripped through the nation’s economy like a tsunami. It would have thrown the nation into a recession, or worse, a depression. It would have resulted in devaluation of the dollar, the world’s currency.
It would have sunk retirees, the disabled and hungry kids who depend on social security and disability checks and food stamps. It would have resulted in massive layoffs and choked off federal government operations.
Idaho’s senators and congressmen knew this. They knew that it was not the time to cast protest votes because vote margins in the Senate and House are frighteningly fragile.
The U.S. Senate comprises 48 Democrats, 49 Republicans and three independents. Two of the three independents caucus with the Democrats, so they still hold the majority in that body.
Republicans control the U.S. House with nine more seats than Democrats.
None of this mattered to Idaho Republican Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, and Rep. Russ Fulcher.
All three voted to reject the bipartisan bill signed by President Joe Biden that suspended the $34.1 trillion federal debt limit until January 2025, imposed two years of spending caps and included changes in policies that Republicans had sought.
They voted to throw the country and their fellow Idahoans under the bus.
Contrary to the feverish rhetoric that surrounded the debt limit debate, it was not “President Joe Biden’s” debt. It was debt incurred by Congress and by both parties over many, many years.
Risch put out a statement in which he dodged responsibility for his no vote by saying that the “debt ceiling puts a Band-Aid on a hemorrhage.”
Crapo did the same by damning the bipartisan compromise with faint praise. He acknowledged that it would claw back unused COVID funds, reform permitting processes on federal lands and preserve a social safety net. Then he wrote, “Most importantly, the United States will avoid default on paying its bills.”
Crapo sounded like someone who supported the act, but he voted against it.
Congressman Fulcher echoed the senators and wrote that he “cannot justify the debt implications that the legislation poses to Idahoans and fellow Americans.”
None of the three said a word about the calamity that would have befallen their constituents if the act had failed.
Rep. Mike Simpson cast the only sane vote from Idaho when he supported the bill. Kudos to him.
He may be the only Idahoan in federal office still in touch with real life in the potato state where median household income is $76,918 a year and can’t compare to the $174,000 annual salary of a senator or congressman.
If Crapo, Risch and Fulcher had had their way, Idahoans would be in a world of hurt. We should remember their awful votes and what would have happened if others had not voted sensibly.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
