If the adage is true that half a loaf is better than no loaf at all, then three of the four members of Idaho’s all Republican congressional delegation have a lot to answer for.

The adage was surely true in the question of whether to raise the federal debt limit with the Fiscal Responsibility Act or to put the U.S. in a position in which it could not pay its bills.

Refusing to allow borrowing to rise would have been catastrophic in the near-unanimous opinion of financial experts. The dire consequences of becoming a deadbeat nation would have been felt almost immediately by every American.

