When he helped lead the charge to loosen bank regulations five years ago, Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo forgot former President Ronald Reagan’s advice.
Engaged in nuclear arms negotiations with the Soviet Union, Reagan famously said that the U.S. would “trust, but verify.”
Like Reagan, Crapo is a Republican. He has long put blind faith in raw capitalism to solve the nation’s financial difficulties, come what may. That faith, combined with dogged efforts to shrink government, led to last week’s stomach-churning failures of Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th largest in the nation, and Signature Bank.
In 2018, Crapo was chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. In the guise of protecting small community banks, Crapo led the effort to remove midsize regional and small community banks from the regulation rigors imposed by the Dodd-Frank Act.
Crapo also had voted against the act in 2010.
Congress passed the act after the national financial crash of 2008. Among other things, the act created financial stress tests intended to keep large banks healthy by spotlighting weak investments and poor operations before they could melt down banks.
Crapo’s subsequent efforts eased government scrutiny of medium-size banks like SVB and Signature Bank. Both held assets of less than $250 billion, the amount at which they would have drawn more regulatory investigation.
The original Dodd-Frank Act had required heightened federal oversight of banks with more than $50 billion in assets.
SVB and Signature are the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history. They left American markets and investors shaken.
In a nationally televised interview this week, Crapo claimed that his efforts merely lifted the “oppressive pressure” of capital standards for small community banks.
He blamed SVB’s failure on its management and on federal regulators. He also blamed President Biden and government efforts to ratchet back inflation.
Crapo’s assertion about regulators is akin to blaming crime on police. It is like telling police who have been told to stay out of a neighborhood and not to burden its occupants with their presence that they somehow should have known something bad was happening there and intervened anyway.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, a bankruptcy expert, vocally opposed the 2018 changes to Dodd-Frank. Today she lays the blame for the failures of the banks squarely on the doorstep of those who supported them. Those include Crapo, SVB CEO Greg Becker and Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, who lobbied hard for them.
Crapo still believes SVB’s meltdown can be fixed if a private buyer comes along to purchase the bank at a fire-sale price. Perhaps. But it could not have happened quickly enough to save business depositors, their payrolls and the jobs they provide.
Without the quick action of the federal government that Crapo loves to hate, a contagious spiral reminiscent of the bank failures of the 1930s could have ensued.
Crapo should have taken Reagan’s trust-but-verify mantra to heart. Blind trust is what got the nation here. Crapo should take off the blinders.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
