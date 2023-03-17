When he helped lead the charge to loosen bank regulations five years ago, Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo forgot former President Ronald Reagan’s advice.

Engaged in nuclear arms negotiations with the Soviet Union, Reagan famously said that the U.S. would “trust, but verify.”

Like Reagan, Crapo is a Republican. He has long put blind faith in raw capitalism to solve the nation’s financial difficulties, come what may. That faith, combined with dogged efforts to shrink government, led to last week’s stomach-churning failures of Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th largest in the nation, and Signature Bank.

