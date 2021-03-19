Unless Gov. Brad Little utilizes his big red veto stamp, cow pies will become more valuable and more important than human health in Idaho.
No kidding. This is not some “ah-shucks” joke that involves a bunch of bull, some cowboy hats and a good punchline.
The Republican majority in the Legislature has approved House Bill 167. The new law will force the Idaho Department of Agriculture, which oversees safe farming and ranching practices, to “balance” science against economics.
The bill demands that any “regulatory burdens are financially attainable by farms and ranches.”
In other words, the Legislature would order regulators to throw out scientific evidence that the public interest in clean water and air may be harmed in order to protect the bottom lines of agricultural operations.
The bill is the dream of some of the state’s largest agricultural groups, including the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, Idaho Cattle Association, J.R. Simplot Co. and others. It appeared following a failed attempt to weaken state standards on the amount of cow manure that can be spread on fields of crops that absorb it.
Idaho is now the third largest dairy state in the nation. Spreading manure over fields is common practice. As the dairy industry has grown, piles of manure have, too.
Today, the piles reportedly exceed the capacity of crops in the fields to utilize the natural fertilizer. Shipping manure elsewhere isn’t economical, and to date no one has figured out what to do with the cow-pie pileup.
Consequently, reports show that the manure may be close to generating excessive levels of pollutants in groundwater.
The dairies with their 425,000 cows are concentrated primarily in the Magic Valley near Twin Falls. They lie atop the state’s biggest aquifer that supplies drinking water to a human population of 300,000, far smaller than the number of their bovine neighbors.
Inconveniently, the water eventually flows into the Snake River.
After reviewing publicly available reports, the Idaho Conservation League has warned repeatedly that the levels of phosphorous and nitrates detected in groundwater are rising in Twin Falls, Cassia and Minidoka counties.
If the trend continues, danger to humans will rise. Unsafe levels of nitrates in drinking water have been associated with serious health risks, including colon cancer.
Dairy operators claim that their cows are not the culprits and point the finger at other farmers that use chemical fertilizers, which also can leach into groundwater. “Can’t blame us,” they claim, because who’s to say who is contaminating the groundwater when everyone is using it as a sewer?
Legislators who genuinely care about Idahoans’ health would tell agricultural interests—all of them—to clean up their acts. They would tell corporate farms that no one wants to drink from a sewer, catch fish from a sewer or float a boat in a sewer.
They would insist that no one can put a price on human health.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
