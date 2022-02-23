Ask most Americans why Richard Nixon resigned the presidency and the answer will either be that he was the victim of a political gotcha—or crickets. The truth is that he was about to be impeached for obstruction of justice. Now, almost a half century later, a U.S. Senate Committee is examining whether another president may have committed the same crime.
In 1973, President Nixon wasn’t even on the radar of the Senate Watergate Committee. It had been formed to examine the possible corruption of the election process. It began with looking into how burglars, paid by the Republican Committee for the Re-election of the President, had come to break into Democratic committee offices in the Watergate building, thus the name.
Testimony had droned on for months, moving slowly toward Nixon’s personal involvement, until White House assistant Alexander Butterfield was asked if there was any type of recording system in the Oval Office. “I wish you hadn’t asked me that question,” he responded.
After more months of legal wrangling, Nixon’s voice was heard on tape directing that the FBI be used to stop the investigation into Watergate. That was evidence of criminal obstruction of justice.
Fast forward to Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob attacked U.S. Capitol police officers, broke into the building, trashed the place and chanted their intent to assault Vice President Mike Pence. As with Watergate, a Senate committee is seeking evidence about the corruption of the election process, in this case the transfer of power. Like Watergate, the January 6th Committee is seeking all White House records that might relate to that process.
The National Archives seems an unlikely source of evidence of a crime. Its job is to collect and store government files, including almost every piece of paper handled by anyone in the White House. It also collects logs of every phone call with the Oval Office, as it should.
Turns out, President Donald Trump had a history of not documenting his activities. Archives of his files include papers taped back together after the former president tore them up. White House assistants apparently recognized that laws require preservation of all documents in the White House.
Jan. 6 phone calls with President Trump or close aides in the White House already revealed by persons on the other end of the calls have been reported to be missing from phone logs.
Keeping no records or poor records is a perfectly legal private practice. This is not so for public officials. From the president to interns, every government employee is schooled in the legal requirement to keep and preserve meticulous records of everything they do at work.
The volume of records missing, partially destroyed, or moved to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence is beginning to look like it may go beyond carelessness into the land of coverup.
The January 6th Committee’s work is critical. It must be precise. At stake is the security of the electoral process. It is imperative that the committee get to the bottom of what happened at the highest levels on that violent day to reassure a nervous nation that when it comes to the transfer of power in our democratic society that no one is above the law.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
