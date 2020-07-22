Following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on July 1, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf created the Protecting American Communities Task Force made up of Border Patrol, ICE and other federal agents.

The result playing out in Portland, Ore., is a terrifying assault on civil liberties that most Americans thought they would never see in this nation.

Silent, unidentifiable, armed masked men in camouflage uniforms grabbed a protester off the street, stuffed him into an unmarked SUV and drove away, destination unknown.

Being kidnapped in their own country is a nightmare Americans had expected to occur only in despotic, corrupt nations. Democracy’s worst nightmare is for federal agents to attack or kidnap Americans exercising their rights to assemble and protest.

Nightly disruptions in Portland have divided city residents. They originated as protests against the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, but even organizers of Black Lives Matter have been concerned about the ongoing unrest. Local officials have wrestled with how to balance property rights, the right to assemble and their duty to keep the peace.

It’s messy business, but democracy is often messy in turbulent times that challenge ingrained and unjust systems.

None of it justifies what happened in Portland in service of a president up for reelection and eager to prove his law-and-order chops. Both Portland’s mayor and Oregon’s governor have protested in court. Citizens have taken to the streets to demand that federal agents leave town.

The federal muscle flexing might be dismissed as political theater if the dangerous consequence were not the concentration of autocratic power in a sitting president, no matter who that president is. If what happened in Portland withstands legal scrutiny, it can happen everywhere.

It’s fair to wonder what other messy civil liberties could be thrown aside if the courts allow the president’s political ambitions to run unchecked.

Load comments