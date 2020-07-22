Following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on July 1, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf created the Protecting American Communities Task Force made up of Border Patrol, ICE and other federal agents.
The result playing out in Portland, Ore., is a terrifying assault on civil liberties that most Americans thought they would never see in this nation.
Silent, unidentifiable, armed masked men in camouflage uniforms grabbed a protester off the street, stuffed him into an unmarked SUV and drove away, destination unknown.
Being kidnapped in their own country is a nightmare Americans had expected to occur only in despotic, corrupt nations. Democracy’s worst nightmare is for federal agents to attack or kidnap Americans exercising their rights to assemble and protest.
Nightly disruptions in Portland have divided city residents. They originated as protests against the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, but even organizers of Black Lives Matter have been concerned about the ongoing unrest. Local officials have wrestled with how to balance property rights, the right to assemble and their duty to keep the peace.
It’s messy business, but democracy is often messy in turbulent times that challenge ingrained and unjust systems.
None of it justifies what happened in Portland in service of a president up for reelection and eager to prove his law-and-order chops. Both Portland’s mayor and Oregon’s governor have protested in court. Citizens have taken to the streets to demand that federal agents leave town.
The federal muscle flexing might be dismissed as political theater if the dangerous consequence were not the concentration of autocratic power in a sitting president, no matter who that president is. If what happened in Portland withstands legal scrutiny, it can happen everywhere.
It’s fair to wonder what other messy civil liberties could be thrown aside if the courts allow the president’s political ambitions to run unchecked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(11) comments
I guess we are supposed to feel bad about this- like a drunk guy at the bar getting into a bar fight.
Once again the Fake News Express makes statements with no backing. One of the task force officers clearly denied these “abduction” false claims and stated for the record how these operations work within the confines of the law. Interesting that the fake news express ran a hit piece on Eric Parker, claiming he pointed a rifle at law enforcement officers when in fact he was acquitted of that charge. Irresponsible journalism.
You’d think from the ‘news’ we resurrected the old Phoenix Program. ( I’m really dating myself now).
the saddest part of this article is that there are actually hippies and commies living right in our own community that believe this article is true and not spun. they are skateboarding through our town right now ,smoking their electronic cigarettes and messing around with their man-buns and maybe shoplifting avacados from atkinsons.
democracys worst nightmare is liberals that want no law,no jobs everything for free and have no loyalty to their country,their neighbors or even themselves. these people prostitute themselves in exchange for either not having to work,if they are in the lower tier,or so that they can hire the poor ,upper tier people, for pennies on the dollar. martial law sounds good compared to where were headed.
Taring, feathering and stripping them of citizenship might be more in line with the Democratic philosophy.
Yes , the federal agents were so unidentifiable that several dozen of them were ‘doxed’ by the criminals.
This is a new low for the Idaho Mountain Express. How many times must it be told that marked law enforcement vehicles are just targets for destruction at these "peaceful" events?
They weren't kidnapped, and this isn't a democracy.
republika?
Please give us your definitions of ‘protest’, ‘riot’ and ‘insurrection’.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In