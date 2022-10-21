Blaine County is about to receive $2.1 million from a program set up by the America Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The county should use all of the money to develop housing for local workers.

Every organization in the world operates with money from two pots. The first pot is money it gets from ongoing operations. For example, businesses get revenue from the sales of products or services. Nonprofits get money from donations and fees charged for services. Governments get money from taxes.

With money from Pot No. 1, organizations pay employees and buy goods to sell and equipment for operations. They pay rents or mortgages for their place of business. The goal of every business, nonprofit or government organization is to replenish the money in this pot every year so that operations can continue.

