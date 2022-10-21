Blaine County is about to receive $2.1 million from a program set up by the America Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The county should use all of the money to develop housing for local workers.
Every organization in the world operates with money from two pots. The first pot is money it gets from ongoing operations. For example, businesses get revenue from the sales of products or services. Nonprofits get money from donations and fees charged for services. Governments get money from taxes.
With money from Pot No. 1, organizations pay employees and buy goods to sell and equipment for operations. They pay rents or mortgages for their place of business. The goal of every business, nonprofit or government organization is to replenish the money in this pot every year so that operations can continue.
The second pot of money businesses and organizations use consists of funds that they may receive just once, money that may not be replenished once spent.
Businesses may stash away profits in Pot No. 2. Nonprofits and government groups may move unspent money into this pot at the end of each year along with one-time donations or grants.
The ARPA money that Blaine County will receive is the second-pot variety. It’s a one-time payment from the federal government that won’t happen again.
U.S. counties and cities have used ARPA funds for public health, infrastructure, economic and workforce development, housing, community aid, employee wages and public safety, according to the Brookings Institute.
In Blaine County, the median home price in 2020 was $428,000. The current median price of homes on the market is $948,000, according to realtor.com. Prices and rents are out of reach for average individuals and families.
It could be argued that the $2 million that the county will receive is a tiny amount of money and that it would be foolish to spend it on housing because it would be a drop in the bucket. The money alone would provide housing for only a handful of people at current prices.
However, this is just one of the arguments that has left Blaine County and its cities with only a sprinkling of housing units that today’s workers can afford.
If the county and the cities in the Wood River Valley had put drops in the bucket for the past three or four decades, today’s housing bucket would be partially full instead of mostly empty.
The housing authority in Aspen, Colorado, manages nearly 3,000 deed-restricted units that have been sold or rented to workers with qualifying incomes. The Blaine County Housing Authority has only 109.
The Aspen Times recently reported that income limits to qualify for housing range from $38,700 to $100,600 for a one-person household. The housing authority is looking at increasing those limits.
Undoubtedly, the Blaine County commissioners will hear the argument that they should use the ARPA money for bonuses for employees. They will also hear that it should be used to help employees afford market-rate housing units.
In either case, the one-time money will be gone, and the county and its employees will be left with nothing to show for it.
The best use of the funds is for the county to acquire property and to find ways to build housing on it, housing that could be available to workers for years.
The investment will pay big dividends over time by making it possible for workers to live in the valley, put a roof over their heads and keep businesses, nonprofits and government services up and running.
Little things add up. A little drop of housing could turn into a bucketful with good planning and a little luck.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
