Restaurants need more than health guidance to operate this winter. They need more financial support from federal and state governments along with help finding equipment to enable them to serve meals safely and comfortably outdoors in cold temperatures.
Restaurants and bars are a big part of the Sun Valley area’s economic engine. Summer weather allowed them to use outdoor tables set a healthy distance apart. Winter will be another matter.
Given the “you’re-on-your-own” nature of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, local governments in the Wood River Valley would do a great service to this segment of the economy if they convened a cafe summit, assessed needs and helped craft solutions.
It’s in their interest to do so. Restaurants and bars generate a large portion of the approximately $2.6 million the city of Ketchum collects in local-option sales taxes. In 2019, the city raked in around $300,000 from sales of liquor by the drink alone.
Restaurants elsewhere are trying heated yurts, plastic igloos, modified greenhouses and tents to operate in well-ventilated spaces in cold weather.
In the past decade, France developed a worldwide reputation for winter sidewalk dining with overhead heaters. It recently put a decision to ban the energy-gobbling devices on hold until next spring to support its restaurant industry.
The outlook for restaurants in the U.S. is grim, with analysts forecasting that between 30 and 85 percent will close. With good financial backing and innovation, local cafes and restaurants could survive, keep employees on the job and keep the Sun Valley area’s après-ski culture alive to cheer what may be a gloomy winter.
