Republicans on the extreme right love the language and personae of shock jocks and professional wrestlers as they work on triggering liberals. They should do their jobs instead.
Triggering, owning and trolling “libs” refer to the tactics used by some radical Republicans to upset liberal political opponents. Instead of talking about policy or culture, subjects that can cause eyes to glaze over, this practice conflates politics and entertainment. Negative blowback is irrelevant because the end goal is notoriety.
It is easy to overlook how much the make-believe world of professional wrestling has affected the real world of governing.
Manufactured outrage and shameless self-promotion have long been tools used by former President Donald Trump. They also have become staples in the Republican playbook.
In 2007, Trump used showy displays of cash and brash challenges to troll WWE owner Vince McMahon. But the world of professional wrestling is scripted as are outcomes. McMahon gained record pay-per-view numbers at his WrestleMania events. Trump gained a rabid WWE fan base.
Today, some members of Congress are using the same outsized tactics to attack political opponents, including House and Senate colleagues.
A video that surfaced recently showed U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, wise-cracking about the “jihad squad,” a term for progressive Democrats also favored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia.
In the video, Boebert told a story that implied her concern that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, who is Muslim and wears head coverings, could be a terrorist. Some in the audience groaned. More clapped in appreciation.
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, released an animated video of himself as a cartoon character killing a monster with the face of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and attacking President Joe Biden.
Boebert tweeted an apology “to anyone who might have been offended.” Gosar claimed his video was no big deal.
Attacks on fellow employees would have gotten them fired for harassment and creating an intimidating workplace in any other circumstances. Instead, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has turned a blind eye, leaving it to Democrats to try to maintain civil standards in Congress.
In a nation stocked with assault weapons and charged up by claims of stolen elections, it is not hard to imagine that someone might justify an assassination as defending America. The victim, however, wouldn’t get up from the mat.
The tactics being used by those who seek or achieve elected office should be called out for what they really are, the cartoonish scripts of “Smackdown” rather than acceptable norms for governing.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
