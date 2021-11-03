Today is the day after big elections for Ketchum, Hailey and the Blaine County School Board. This should be the day that residents congratulate not only the winners, but all of those who ran.
Every candidate who actively ran for office gave voters a gift. Without candidates willing to step out of private life and into the public spotlight, voters would have heard no debate about local public policies or the direction in which their towns and schools are headed.
They wouldn’t have been able to question candidates at forums, in casual street-corner conversations or when they came knocking on their doors. They would have been unable to learn where candidates would lead them.
Enthusiasm for voting would have been tepid without the energy of election contests and articulate candidates willing to talk and write in detail about their similarities and differences.
Voter turnout would have been low and candidates who won elected offices would have been left to wonder if voters really wanted them to be leaders or just glorified bean counters.
Vigorous elections in small towns like ours should become the model for our national elections. Opposing candidates will have to see each other again in the aisles of stores, on a sidewalk or at events.
They will be civil even though disagreements may persist. They will do so with good humor because of the certainty that politics makes opponents on one issue allies on another.
The day after an election usually feels a lot like the day after a big party. Somewhere, dirty dishes are scattered, red, white and blue bunting is sagging, and the people who stayed up too late to get results are tired and headachy.
Even so, everyone should relax in the knowledge that while some won and some lost, it is democracy that won the day.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
If we are going to continue to have Pizza and Politics and so-called candidate debates, then the rules and protocols must be revised to make them meaningful.
Having all candidates answer the SAME question creates an unfair advantage to the later responders. Looking at the list of questions asked at both show too many 'softball', plain vanilla questions. Some of the candidates are particularly advantaged by giving them a pass on past records, lack of government experience, details of personal involvement in philanthropies and non-profits, and personal ethics and motivations. Moderators must realize that these events are not supposed to be Kumbaya moments of good will towards men and women. They are supposed to be the only time in a campaign when the naked truths can come to light in a public forum...maybe if the candidates were given 1/2 hour at the end to ask pointed questions of each other the in-person and zoom attendance would reach meaningful numbers. And for God's sake, eliminate moderators who are unable or unwilling to enforce the rules clearly laid out in advance!
Having just run for Mayor, I am in agreement with most of this. I think the level of information about the candidates and the issues could be dramatically improved. As a candidate, one of my key frustrations is with this newspaper. The IME made a fortune off the candidates. A full page color add costs about $3000. This makes it expensive for candidates to get their messages to the community. Spencer is to be congratulated in that his dollar per vote expenditure was by far the most cost efficient. The whole IME system is designed to support their chosen candidate, in part by surpressing information available to the public on the other candidates. For example, they made their endorsement without the editorial board every speaking with the candidates. They chose the questions for candidates in the candidate profiles, and limited responses to 75 words—hardly substantive. At their forum, they provide only 30 seconds for a response. That rewards quick thinking over substance. They took up half of the time with their reporter questions rather than voter questions. They did little diligencing of assertions made by the candidates. The Argyros attempted to counter this sad situation with our 4th Estate, but even then, time was limited to 90 second answers. I am not in favor of candidates asking each other questions—that’s how we get the divisiveness we see in state and national campaigns. At the Argyros we all chose to forgo that as we thought it either led to softballs or attacks, and that the voters should have more time for more of their questions. As a candidate, it is almost impossible to get information about the issues widely disseminated to the voter base. If the IME really wanted to be a community newspaper, they would invest far more resources into campaigns. They would provide an equal amount of free advertising to all candidates to encourage participation in the political process. They could host all the candidate campaign websites for a one stop shop for voters. They could meet with the candidates before they chose who to endorse. They could run surveys of the community to determine which issues are important to the voters and push questioning in those areas. As a candidate, it felt to me like the IME was doing the bare minimum. We deserve more from the monopoly newspaper in the WRV.
