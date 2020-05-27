The universality of the coronavirus is showing why we should find better ways to think about how divides like race, geography and economics really affect all of us, and how we might think differently.
Trying to continue to educate all students online has exposed the reality that students may not be falling behind because of any lack of diligence or because their parents aren’t helping or even because of language. They may simply not have access to the same technology, and therefore the same learning opportunities, as their wired classmates.
All kinds of divides that were once thought to result from individual traits are actually built into the systems in which we all live.
African-Americans and Hispanics are not more careless about coronavirus infections or more biologically susceptible to the disease than whites. They are dying at much higher rates because their jobs, health care access and housing limitations make them more exposed to infection and to developing the underlying conditions that result in poorer outcomes.
Too often, differences in education, health and financial achievements are attributed to those on the bottom not doing what they should to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. If someone actually has no bootstraps, no amount of pulling will make a difference.
Every society defines its normal and its successful, and its lazy, shiftless and subhuman. Most of us accept that those definitions are describing objective reality.
COVID-19 is teaching us that normal and reality are constructs, working assumptions created by ideology, history and social circumstances. COVID-19 is also showing us that those constructs can be changed, if we are willing.
It will be tempting as we find our way into a new normal, a new reality, to fall back into old assumptions, comfortable easy assumptions, even as new ways of doing things appear.
Our new normal will be better if we question how much academic success results not only from hard work, but also from access to digital tools or available transportation to extracurricular activities. It will be better if we check assumptions that skin color implies anything more than skin color. It will be better if we replace “they should” with “can we.”
COVID-19 will be better for all of us if we choose to eliminate the causes of the divides it has exposed.
