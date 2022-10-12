When Hurricane Ian drowned the small islands of Sanibel, Captiva and Pine islands in Florida, it became the wind-and-rain version of The Big One. Unless policymakers engage in hard conversations about the real costs that climate change is going to extract, Ian won’t keep that title for long.

Ian gained strength because the seas off Florida that it passed over are two to three degrees warmer than usual for this time of year, and sea levels off southwest Florida have risen more than 7 inches since 1965, according to NASA.

Damage estimates now hover around $100 billion. Only half that is insured, according to the insurance software firm Verisk. Homeowners who can get property insurance pay average premiums of $4,231 annually. Even so, the insurance market there was in free fall before Ian trashed the middle of the state.

Load comments