When Hurricane Ian drowned the small islands of Sanibel, Captiva and Pine islands in Florida, it became the wind-and-rain version of The Big One. Unless policymakers engage in hard conversations about the real costs that climate change is going to extract, Ian won’t keep that title for long.
Ian gained strength because the seas off Florida that it passed over are two to three degrees warmer than usual for this time of year, and sea levels off southwest Florida have risen more than 7 inches since 1965, according to NASA.
Damage estimates now hover around $100 billion. Only half that is insured, according to the insurance software firm Verisk. Homeowners who can get property insurance pay average premiums of $4,231 annually. Even so, the insurance market there was in free fall before Ian trashed the middle of the state.
Florida provides a great example of how politicians, worried about the next election and current fundraising cycles, don’t much like having or leading hard conversations about the expensive reality of climate change.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has scooped up millions of federal dollars to restore the Everglades, a natural counter to climate change. Rep. Mario Diaz Balart, R-Fla., has found billions for infrastructure reinforcement in the face of rising sea levels and hurricane tides. Even so, both voted against last year’s infrastructure bill that included climate change mitigation funds.
The easy conversations avoid any mention of tax increases. They tally up Federal Emergency Management Agency money and celebrate rebuilding.
The hard conversations start with whether upscale developments on the sea-level islands and coastlines should even be rebuilt.
Federal officeholders and Florida Republicans are far from the only ones avoiding hard conversations about climate change. Everywhere, it is easier to keep doing what has always been done.
Paradise, Calif., nearly burned to the ground in the Camp Fire wildfire in 2018 in which 85 people died. Four years later, Paradise is in the middle of a housing boom.
Paradise, Fla.’s coast and other communities hit by climate-change-driven weather disasters reappear because they are in beautiful places to live or have been home for generations. Their vulnerability to climate events should be a starting point for hard conversations about ways forward.
Greenburg, Kan., was flattened by a weather event in 2007. The town was rebuilt, but residents chose to be entirely “green.” Such climate-friendly decisions, the ones that worked and the ones that didn’t, are models for how decision makers can produce sustainability.
Change is always hard, but the cost of avoiding difficult but necessary conversations will only go up. The changing climate won’t wait. The choice is to talk now or later—when we are picking up the pieces.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
