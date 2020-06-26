The best thing Ketchum and Sun Valley elected officials could do for the local tourism-based economy is to spend public money to set up mask stations for visitors and launch a marketing campaign to urge them to wear masks.
Businesses can’t do this on their own. The spring lockdowns left them with no customers and no income for nearly three months.
Warm weather has sent people in search of mountain respites to shake off the confinement that came with COVID-19. They are coming to the Sun Valley area, but many arrive not knowing that Blaine County was a coronavirus hotspot when it first hit in late March.
Everyone wants to forget that, but no one wants to repeat it.
The city of Boise retreated from Stage 4 openings and closed its bars Wednesday because the coronavirus curve bent skyward, the result of people refusing to wear masks and ignoring social distancing guidelines. Sun Valley area businesses don’t want to become Boise.
Workers behind cash registers in Blaine County say that residents come in wearing masks, but visitors don’t seem to understand why they are a big deal here.
The cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley should use local-option sales tax revenues to supply mask stations. They should use their big LED highway signs to push visitors to wear masks. They should fund a local “when in Rome” marketing campaign through July and August that identifies mask-station locations.
Local-option sales tax revenues for the cities were excellent last winter. Normally, the revenues fund out-of-area marketing, which is useless if businesses cannot open. The cities should spend some of the money to supply masks instead.
No better way exists to avoid another business-busting lockdown than to lock up viral spread instead.
Why the need for 'mask stations?' Everyone around the world knows about the benefits of masks, it is an individual's choice to wear one. Its the kids that don't seem to be wearing them. While those in Hailey are less likely to wear a mask, I feel that those in Ketchum/Sun Valley are. *Most* of the people in Atkinson's are wearing one and I feel that those that aren't feel a bit self-conscious about not wearing one. Same with the rest of the retailers in the area.
I saw a test on oxygen levels when wearing a mask. Not good. Some masks are better that others in providing oxygen. The better ones are pricy.
Apparently you haven't been to Hailey. Hardware store, auto repair, some banks it's weird. What are visitors to think?
