Parents talk about childcare a lot, but it’s not a topic at the top of the Idaho Legislature’s list.
It should be, along with the state’s critical housing and labor shortages.
Instead of looking for solutions to those shortages in its winter session, the Legislature devoted its energies to suppressing student voting, passing bathroom and locker-room use laws that targeted transgender students in public schools, making its already draconian abortion laws even worse and reinstating the firing squad for criminals facing the death penalty.
In a recent report, the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that a shortage of childcare makes it difficult for parents to work and reduces economic activity in Idaho by $525 million annually.
The foundation also reported that Idaho parents with childcare were spending an average of $7,575 annually for toddler care. This was 9% of the median income for married couples and 25% of income for single parents—burdensome amounts.
Idaho politicians love to tout the state’s growth and strong economy as signs of successful economic policies. However, the pandemic migration that brought thousands of new residents to the state probably did more to contribute to this so-called “success” than any policy.
Population growth left the state short of housing, labor and childcare—with no relief on the horizon. Low wages for childcare workers, with a state median of $10.56 per hour, complicate the picture.
The shortages are part of a vicious circle that will strangle the economy unless lawmakers chart a way out. This is not something they seem inclined to do.
The prevailing attitude seems to be stuck somewhere between the time that Rosie the Riveter returned to the home after World War II and the beginning of the Women’s Movement in the 1960s when birth control pills enabled women to break out of destinies determined by biology.
At the same time, the nation’s economy changed and middle-class families found it difficult to operate without two incomes. In 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that just 25% of married-couple families had only one income earner.
The lack of outside childcare is good news to those who subscribe to the idea that childcare is a government plot to take kids from their parents and indoctrinate them with “liberal” beliefs.
In a 2021 Idaho House debate over a federal grant for early childhood education, Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins, opposed it and stated, “I don’t think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home, and any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going.”
The state of Colorado doesn’t agree. Cities there can use voter-approved local taxes for both housing and childcare.
Idaho legislators need to come into the 21st century soon and throw working families a lifeline. Adopting Colorado’s policies would be a good place to start.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Not sure why you think it is just the State's job to provide child care. You know how many times it has come up at the Ketchum City Council? Zero. Probably because tourists don't need it, and the Ketchum Mayor/Council only advocate for spending to support tourism, not local families.
