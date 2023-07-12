Parents talk about childcare a lot, but it’s not a topic at the top of the Idaho Legislature’s list.

It should be, along with the state’s critical housing and labor shortages.

Instead of looking for solutions to those shortages in its winter session, the Legislature devoted its energies to suppressing student voting, passing bathroom and locker-room use laws that targeted transgender students in public schools, making its already draconian abortion laws even worse and reinstating the firing squad for criminals facing the death penalty.

