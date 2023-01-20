Cheers to Idaho Gov. Brad Little for refusing to endorse schemes that would put public tax money into private schools, some connected with different religious traditions. In his State of the State speech, Little repeatedly referred to public schools and the need to adequately fund them and to upgrade teacher salaries.

Jeers to District 26 Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, who planted his foot firmly in his mouth when he commented that he had been informed on women’s reproductive issues by walking behind cows on his dairy farm. Nelsen, a freshman representative who is pro-choice on abortion, apologized for the remark that came as he introduced himself to other members of the Agricultural Affairs Committee.

Cheers to the Ketchum City Council and nonprofits that are struggling to help Peruvian immigrants who came to the Sun Valley area for good jobs but found themselves in the cold because housing rentals are nearly nonexistent.

Load comments