Cheers to Idaho Gov. Brad Little for refusing to endorse schemes that would put public tax money into private schools, some connected with different religious traditions. In his State of the State speech, Little repeatedly referred to public schools and the need to adequately fund them and to upgrade teacher salaries.
Jeers to District 26 Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, who planted his foot firmly in his mouth when he commented that he had been informed on women’s reproductive issues by walking behind cows on his dairy farm. Nelsen, a freshman representative who is pro-choice on abortion, apologized for the remark that came as he introduced himself to other members of the Agricultural Affairs Committee.
Cheers to the Ketchum City Council and nonprofits that are struggling to help Peruvian immigrants who came to the Sun Valley area for good jobs but found themselves in the cold because housing rentals are nearly nonexistent.
Cheers to local workers, officials, visitors and residents who choose to be friendly, open and helpful to all in an effort to counter the rudeness and ill-temper that have seeped into personal exchanges and driving habits.
Jeers to the Missouri House of Representatives that last week established a dress code requiring that female lawmakers wear blazers or cardigans instead of leaving the choice of business attire to the officeholders. State Rep. Ann Kelley, a Republican, proposed the rule. She must have been asleep by the time U.S. Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, also a Republican, was shown on national TV on the floor of the House, arms bared, in a “scandalous” black short-sleeved dress awaiting the vote that elevated Rep. Kevin McCarthy to Speaker of the House.
Cheers to Mother Nature for delivering 150% of normal snowpack for a spectacular winter ski season that will help mitigate the region’s 10-year drought.
Jeers to local city and county government elected officials that continue to vote as though the free market will deliver enough housing to bring current prices down to levels that working people can afford. The only time that happened in 40 years was in the financial crash of 2007-08, with its massive mortgage foreclosures.
Cheers to Ketchum and five other Idaho cities for engaging the Idaho Resort Cities Coalition to lobby on behalf of recreation and tourism interests before the Idaho Legislature. Resort communities have special needs that the state’s executive and legislative branches have conveniently ignored for decades despite the $3.7 billion a year that they pump into the economy.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
