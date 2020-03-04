A new federal report on dams and salmon in the Columbia and Snake Rivers has at least three major flaws.

First, it fails to account for the fact that you can’t eat your hairdryer. Or your furnace. Or your washer and dryer.

Second, it fails to assign any dollar value to salmon or the ocean-going orcas (killer whales) that eat them. In this way, it dismisses an option that would help them, breaching four dams, as too costly.

Third, it sets up no targets for the number of salmon that should return from the Pacific Ocean to inland rivers where they spawn to keep fish stocks healthy. It calls only for “improvement” in already paltry numbers.

The old cliché that “you can’t eat the landscape” has been used to justify every kind of outdoor degradation in the West. Flipping the cliché on its head could save salmon because people literally can eat salmon, and should, if they know what’s good for their health.

The courts again should send the federal agencies that authored the Columbia River System Operations Draft Environmental Impact Statement back to the drawing board—for the fifth time.

Huge inland salmon runs historically replenished ocean fish stocks and invigorated river town economies in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Today, salmon are valuable as food and for recreational fishing that generates millions of dollars in the Northwest.

Even so, salmon didn’t get their economic due. The agencies blew it.

They gave short shrift to dollars generated by salmon and fishing, yet heaped thousands of words on the costs of dam breaching, new solar and wind facilities and the loss of river barging.

News flash for federal agencies: Salmon are delicious. Hairdryers are inedible.

Load comments