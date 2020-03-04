A new federal report on dams and salmon in the Columbia and Snake Rivers has at least three major flaws.
First, it fails to account for the fact that you can’t eat your hairdryer. Or your furnace. Or your washer and dryer.
Second, it fails to assign any dollar value to salmon or the ocean-going orcas (killer whales) that eat them. In this way, it dismisses an option that would help them, breaching four dams, as too costly.
Third, it sets up no targets for the number of salmon that should return from the Pacific Ocean to inland rivers where they spawn to keep fish stocks healthy. It calls only for “improvement” in already paltry numbers.
The old cliché that “you can’t eat the landscape” has been used to justify every kind of outdoor degradation in the West. Flipping the cliché on its head could save salmon because people literally can eat salmon, and should, if they know what’s good for their health.
The courts again should send the federal agencies that authored the Columbia River System Operations Draft Environmental Impact Statement back to the drawing board—for the fifth time.
Huge inland salmon runs historically replenished ocean fish stocks and invigorated river town economies in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Today, salmon are valuable as food and for recreational fishing that generates millions of dollars in the Northwest.
Even so, salmon didn’t get their economic due. The agencies blew it.
They gave short shrift to dollars generated by salmon and fishing, yet heaped thousands of words on the costs of dam breaching, new solar and wind facilities and the loss of river barging.
News flash for federal agencies: Salmon are delicious. Hairdryers are inedible.
Perhaps, but you should hear the complaints from people I hear when the hair dryer is missing from their rental. Not one is willing to give up their hair dryer when I try to explain that is for the good of the salmon. They insist on getting their hair dryer, and the fish should just get their own. perhaps we could start a go fund me for just such a charity. We could do better than 35 animals. We could raise, say, $ 8 million, use that to get the fish 1000 hair dryers. Then we could go a step further and hire people at a living wage of $15 an hour to take those dryers to the Columbia river, plug them in, and toss them in. ( Then Later remove them when the fish have finished drying their hair.)
It just starts with these four. Then it is onto remove the Oxbow, Brownlee, and I am not allowed to type the last dam in that series canyon complex. Then rip out milner, cause it stops all flow on the snake completely for months. Go ahead check it. They take every drop out of the snake at milner dam. It all goes into canals. Some how, magically, the water makes its way back into the river a few miles downstream. This will be the next target for removal.
The entire concept is insanity. Lets tear everything down. This is a sure sign of suicidal tendencies .
The same electric grid that powers your hair dyer powers your lights, heat, printing press, environment saving electric vehicles, hospital operating rooms and everything else necessary to run a modern society. This op-ed is just as foolish and unthinking as most of the other opinion pieces put out by the IME. Grow up.
You are so wrong . Get a clue ! We do not need the dams on the Snake river . Please educate yourself, or get off the grid !
Not true . Please educate yourself on this subject . We do not need the dams on the Snake river !
Right on man ! Yeah Lets git rid of dem all. American falls too! What a crank.
Suicidal tendencies do not include the future. Rational thought is gone.
There may now be more Sea Lions in the Columbia than Salmon. Can you eat sea lion? And have you seen all the uncontrolled gill nets? Educate yourself about what really threatens and wastes salmon. It is not our hydroelectric dams. Lying Liberal Democrat influence in government ruins everything we cherish!
Have you seen that show where they catch tons of them with a wheel in Alaska, and feed them to their dogs for winter chow? Fascinating. Of course, not the same salmon. Totally different species.
