Democracy has weathered storms battering at its shores in the United States for 244 years. The Donald Trump tsunami may well overwhelm all defenses. Voters can stop the waves.
In the vernacular of the Trump world, walking away from power would be a sucker move. Asked last week if he would guarantee a peaceful transfer of power, Trump implied that he may not abide by election results if he loses.
Trump fantastically warns of election rigging by the Democrats. The mere existence of mail-in ballots is his proof. He has thrown in the notion that votes tallied and announced after Nov. 3 should not count.
Let’s get something straight. Voter fraud is not a thing. Voter suppression is. Litigating rather than counting votes is, too.
The Supreme Court’s felling of the Voting Rights Act in 2013 led to an explosion of voter suppression in Republican-controlled states. Trump has already told Fox News that he intends to recruit law enforcement members to act as poll watchers, a voter intimidation move.
The Trump campaign has explored the possibility of asking Republican-dominated legislatures in swing states to name an Electoral College slate pledged to vote for Trump no matter the polling results.
Given Donald Trump’s lifelong history, voters should not take any of this lightly. They should also not freak out and believe these tactics will work.
In 2018, millions of new voters registered and made sure they made it to the polls. Thousands of poll watchers and attorneys protected the integrity of the election. Democrats can do the same in 2020.
Voters this year must make it clear that they trust the election process, whether by mail or in person. They must deny the claptrap being peddled about voter fraud. And they absolutely must vote.
Every vote must be counted, no matter how long it takes, whether that is days or weeks after the election. Every voting jurisdiction must be free to do its work without interference from lawyers or political operatives or mobs or the president.
Trump should be taken at his word. He clearly does not intend to concede should he lose. But his is not the deciding voice. The ballots are.
The best way to call B.S. on these tactics is to vote as early as possible by mail, or to vote on election day no matter how long the lines, how bad the weather or how scary the poll watchers.
Every vote is counted. Keep the laws and if you are registered and bring I'd to the polls your vote will be counted,
