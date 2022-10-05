In Iran, which the United States labels as a terrorist state, people have taken to the streets to demand freedom from dictatorial repression. Women around the world are speaking out in solidarity. Americans should express support, too.

Iran and the United States have been at odds since 1979 when 66 Americans were held hostage by the Iranian militants who overthrew the shah. Protestors blamed America for backing the dictatorial regime. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini leveraged the revolt to establish his theocracy, replacing the social injustices and “westernization” of the shah with the religious repressions of a particularly strict interpretation of Shia Islam.

Iran’s Muslim clerics established a morality police force to impose male-centric, conservative rules for dress and behavior, especially on women. Enforcers have arbitrary power to decide when a woman has broken the rules and to punish her for it.

