In Iran, which the United States labels as a terrorist state, people have taken to the streets to demand freedom from dictatorial repression. Women around the world are speaking out in solidarity. Americans should express support, too.
Iran and the United States have been at odds since 1979 when 66 Americans were held hostage by the Iranian militants who overthrew the shah. Protestors blamed America for backing the dictatorial regime. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini leveraged the revolt to establish his theocracy, replacing the social injustices and “westernization” of the shah with the religious repressions of a particularly strict interpretation of Shia Islam.
Iran’s Muslim clerics established a morality police force to impose male-centric, conservative rules for dress and behavior, especially on women. Enforcers have arbitrary power to decide when a woman has broken the rules and to punish her for it.
In early September, morality police detained 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, allegedly for wearing her headscarf too loosely. She died in their custody. Officially, the cause was a pre-existing medical condition. Protestors say it was from the brutality morality police routinely inflict on women.
The current protests are not about foreigners. U.S. sanctions over Iran’s growing nuclear capacity have stressed Iran’s economy and sparked past demonstrations. This time, however, the standard “Death to America” chant has been replaced by “Death to the dictator” and “It’s not America’s fault.”
The protests in Iran are demands for freedom and are being led by those who have been the least free. Iranians are demanding the right to make their own lifestyle choices, free of the dictates of self-appointed religious know-it-alls.
They are more uprising than protesting. Fifty-five percent of Iranians are under 35; nearly all are literate. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is 83. The black-cloaked men who lead the government are over 65, like only 11% of Iranians.
Those in power are using ruthless violence to hold onto it. More than 80 people have died. Street protests may have quieted, although it is hard to know for sure because authorities have cut off digital communications, and they control Iranian media.
The fire lit by a loosely worn hijab has not died. Chants continue from behind windows. Women, and men, are taking to the streets from Paris to Kabul.
The American Revolution wasn’t won by a single protest. Freedom required time and support from others. Iran’s women need expressions of support for their freedom so they get the time to win their own revolution.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
