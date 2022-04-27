“Build The Wall” was a prominent chant that marked the campaign and administration of former President Donald Trump. It has become a cautionary tale about making consequential decisions based on catchy slogans.
“Build The Wall” was sold as the solution to the immigrants allegedly bringing crime and disease into the country as they illegally cross the 2,000-mile-long U.S. border with Mexico.
In the rush to build, normal government processes that include pesky environmental impact studies and competitive bidding were ignored.
Much of this hurried construction took place on fragile desert public land in New Mexico and Arizona. Continued construction could cost up to $46 million per mile, according to 2021 estimates from the Biden administration.
The Biden administration has had to spend additional Customs and Border Protection funds to remediate the damage of temporary roads and to shore up segments of poorly constructed fencing that will remain for now, according to a recent article in The Washington Post.
Government bureaucracy can be slow, inefficient and resistant to change. Even so, had these processes been followed, public input from all sides would have exposed the very real costs to taxpayers, ranchers, indigenous people and landscapes of “Build The Wall.”
Ironically, the taxpayers’ pockets weren’t the only ones picked when the slogan got turned into a scheme. Grifters saw opportunities in the white-hot passions the slogan generated.
When Congress balked at the cost of the wall, private believers took on the job. One effort along the Rio Grande failed almost immediately as the river washed away fencing, but at least the money raised actually built something.
Steve Bannon, who was part of President Trump’s early inner circle, didn’t bother with shovels and steel. Instead, he and his co-conspirators used the “We Build The Wall” GoFundMe campaign to scam $25 million from Trump’s own supporters.
Last week, Brian Kolfage, who founded the campaign and professed belief in “the globalist agenda to have mass migration into the U.S.,” pleaded guilty to stealing $350,000 and agreed to pay $140,000 in back taxes. Another co-conspirator also has pleaded guilty. Another is scheduled for trial.
Bannon, arrested and charged, was pardoned by President Trump on his final day in office. Never shamed, Bannon continues to claim fealty to the “Build The Wall” sentiment on his podcast.
In breaking up the fraud scheme, the government could not make whole all those bilked out of their money by the phony campaign. Neither could the government make the desert’s scars disappear.
Nonetheless, what government can do—what it should be allowed to do—is to shape campaign sloganeering into legitimate and legal public policy and to protect the public from bad actors who misappropriate those slogans for their own gain.
“Build The Wall” didn’t fix immigration, but maybe it can teach some valuable lessons.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
I fully agree with Mr. Christopher's comment, Biden has no policy to control our southern boarder and turns away from commenting on the problems that have been created by not protecting the boarder. There are so many examples of criminal activity, drug smuggling, human trafficking ect. which Biden and Harris have actually promoted by looking the other way instead of doing their Constitutionally required commitment to secure our boarders.
The open border policy that Biden has put in place will be the biggest reason the republicans take control of everything.
