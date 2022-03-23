In another time, Idahoans who wanted to keep the state’s beauty a secret sported bumper stickers on their cars that read “Idaho: The Tick Fever State.”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little has a bill on his desk that would ban businesses from requiring workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment and bans events from requiring vaccine cards for entry. If he doesn’t veto it, the bill could spawn a new crop of bumper stickers that read “Idaho: The COVID-19 State.”
The bumper sticker would put the world on notice about state priorities.
Supporters trumpeted the bill’s defense of “individual rights.”
In reality, the bill protects an individual’s so-called right to infect and endanger lots of others in the workplace. It protects the right to spread a disease to so many people in a workplace that a business must reduce operations or shut down.
It tramples the rights of others to be protected from a highly infectious disease that can kill jobs and people.
The bill destroys the ability of businesses to keep workers safe and to keep operating as COVID-19 mutates and creates waves of illness and hospitalizations.
In a time when it’s difficult to recruit enough employees, the bill will make it even tougher. It will become a drag on hiring and drain business revenues.
For reasons that are unclear, the ban would last just one year. However, that could be enough to tarnish the state’s shiny economic recovery.
One legislator congratulated the bill’s supporters on choosing the “individual rights of the citizens over the pocketbook of the business.”
Bumper stickers anyone?
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Who the heck are you people writing these Editorials? I thought you were reporters. Don't you research the issues you opinion upon? We know that vaxes don't prevent infection. If you want to vax for your own reasons, then have at it. That's your choice. What possible benefit does a vax mandate do for businesses or other citizens? NOTHING! And you know this. The CDC and South Central Health Dist acknowledge that vaxes do not prevent contagion. By now, there is extensive Natural Immunity in the population and there are therapeutics that help fight covid infection. A vax mandate destroys Idaho businesses. Vax mandates are a big part of the reason we have a healthcare worker crisis. What is wrong with you people?! All this is established fact and yet you have the audacity to write this op-ed and lie to your readers. Shame on you!
Another inane editorial. As usual, the IME identifies a problem and offers no solution. Can we pick up bumper stickers at the IME office? No.
