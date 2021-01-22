The answer to the question of what divides Americans today may be this: new appliances, granite countertops, expensive furniture and home decorators.
The kitchen gap is visible in nationally televised interviews done through the now ubiquitous remote computer conferences that spread as quickly as the global coronavirus pandemic last year.
Through the window of web-connected computers and phones, news audiences now peer daily into the home offices, living rooms, libraries and kitchens of leading Americans interviewed on national news.
The global pandemic made Facetime, Zoom, Skype, WhatsApp and Duo household names. Such technology is the glue that has held the nation’s frayed commerce and communications together during the viral assault.
However, before last year, television interviews were done with professional-grade cameras in formal settings or television studios.
Audiences used to know that an interview’s backdrop was artificial. Interviews done through home computers have flipped that understanding.
What Americans see now in most at-home interviews of national-level politicians, political advisors, historians, medical researchers and some broadcast commentators is far different than the reality of their own lives.
Kitchen counters are devoid of life’s messes—no crumbs, no piles of homework, bills or dirty dishes. The counters themselves are granite and marble that showcase carefully placed bouquets or single orchids.
Appliances are high-end gleaming stainless-steel achievements unadorned by kids’ artwork.
Home libraries’ floor-to-ceiling bookshelves are made of fine wood and hold linear miles of books. Comfy furniture is expensive and stylish with woven throws placed just so.
Television audiences see few interviews like a recent one with Montana Sen. Jon Tester, who appeared in a flannel shirt in what looked like a small home office with a crooked window shade, a tall metal file cabinet, a short bookcase, an old clock and a framed photo of a red barn.
Today’s politicians, sociologists and journalists have twisted themselves into knots trying to figure out what divides and alienates Americans from each other and from their government. Major news organizations in East Coast cities have forced their reporters to travel into the heartland and to the Left Coast to search for answers.
What divides us may be as simple as our kitchens and living rooms. Of course, that answer could be clear, simple—and wrong.
However, consider the visuals of the French Revolution of 1789. The cause wasn’t hard to figure out.
While ordinary folk were starving in the slums of dirty old Paris, the king and his pals were frolicking inside the gilded fences and remote palaces of Versailles. They were well-fed and surrounded by incredible works of art and architecture while Parisians scrabbled for bread.
The median age of a home in the U.S. is 37 years. That means that half were built before 1984. The median household income of Americans was $68,703 in 2019. That income supported a home price of $206,109 at best—no granite countertops there.
It’s possible that what divides us is not mysterious at all. It’s in the backdrop of remote televised interviews every day.
While Americans expect leaders in politics, education, medicine and science to put their best foot forward, they also expect them to understand the whole country outside the bubble of their occupations and designer kitchens.
Bridging the kitchen gap could be key to a healthier, happier and more hopeful America.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In